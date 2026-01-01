News On Japan
Flu Makes Alert Level Comeback in Kansai

OSAKA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Influenza is once again spreading rapidly across the Kansai region, with Osaka Prefecture reaching an advisory-level outbreak for the second time in a single season for the first time in 15 years as infections surge again after the New Year.

According to Osaka Prefecture, the average number of influenza patients per designated medical facility had exceeded the warning threshold of 30 in November last year before subsiding temporarily, but infections began rising sharply again after the New Year, surpassing the advisory benchmark of 10 last week and reaching 20.59 this week, indicating a continued expansion of infections.

This marks the first time in 15 years that Osaka has exceeded the advisory threshold twice in a single season, while neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, where infections are also spreading, recorded an average of 36.77 patients per medical facility this week, reaching the warning threshold for the second time in one season for the first time in the past decade.

Both Osaka and Hyogo report that the current outbreak is dominated by influenza B, prompting authorities to urge residents to thoroughly implement infection-prevention measures such as frequent handwashing and proper cough etiquette.

Source: YOMIURI

