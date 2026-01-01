Japan’s 3G Era Flips to a Close

TOKYO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - As Japan’s fiscal year draws to a close on March 31st, a range of systems and services are being phased out, including the so-called “3G mobile network service” once synonymous with traditional feature phones known as “garakei,” which officially ended on March 31.

Inside an electronics store, nearly 8,000 nostalgic garakei devices line an entire wall, including foldable models and those with extendable antennas, with the display showcasing phones collected over the past 25 years since the retailer first began selling them.

Watanabe Masanao, president of Wataden, said, "Young people today start with smartphones, so they don’t know the world of garakei. Visitors often say things like, ‘My father used this one,’ or ‘My girlfriend had this model.’"

Garakei, often described as “Galapagos phones” for their uniquely Japanese evolution, once dominated the domestic market.

One former user recalled, "I used it for emails and decorative messages with animations. You could make calls easily now, but back then it cost money, so we didn’t use it much—it felt kind of innocent."

However, most of these devices will become unusable starting April 1st due to the termination of 3G network services. While 5G is now standard, the origins of mobile communication trace back decades.

A reporter explained, "This is the world’s first-generation mobile ‘shoulder phone,’ followed by the digital 2G era, and then the 3G services associated with garakei."

Approximately 25 years ago, NTT Docomo became the first in the world to successfully commercialize 3G under the brand “FOMA.”

Kanedaira Yasuyuki, director of the NTT Docomo History Square, said, "With 2G, there were limits to communication speed, but 3G built on that foundation and truly flourished."

The transition from 2G to 3G increased communication speeds by roughly 500 times, enabling a surge in services that defined the garakei era in Japan.

News coverage from the time highlighted how to input text on mobile phones, with one report explaining, "For example, the ‘2’ button displays ‘ka’ and ‘ABC,’ and pressing it repeatedly allows you to input characters in the ‘ka’ row."

For high school students, mobile phones quickly became indispensable.

When asked what they wrote in emails, one student said, "Nothing important—we’d message even when sitting next to each other, like ‘What should we eat for lunch?’"

Faster communication speeds also enabled new features, including video calls. In 2001, one user said, "It’s my first time using video calls—I think it’s great to be able to see the person while talking."

The 3G network laid the foundation for today’s smartphone era, and as its service ends, many users have rushed to upgrade their devices.

One customer visiting for a handset change said, "Back then, Japanese phone manufacturers were very strong, and everyone had their favorite brand. It’s a shame that now we have to rely on overseas manufacturers."

According to NTT Docomo, around 250,000 users are still subscribed to 3G services, with their devices set to be automatically canceled on April 1st.

As technology evolves, garakei are quietly reaching the end of their role.

Watanabe said, "It’s natural for things to become more convenient as technology changes, so there’s no need to be overly nostalgic. But we want to show that this era once existed."

Looking ahead, the shift is already underway toward the next generation, with 6G expected to arrive as early as 2030, raising the question of what will follow the transition from garakei to smartphones.

Source: TBS