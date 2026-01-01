Japan Faces Netherlands Without Liverpool Midfielder Wataru Endo

TEXAS - When Japan kicks off its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at 5:00 a.m. Japan time on June 15 at Dallas Stadium in Texas, the Samurai Blue will do so without one of their most influential players. Liverpool midfielder and captain Wataru Endo has been ruled out through injury, leaving coach Hajime Moriyasu to begin the tournament without the veteran leader who has anchored Japan's midfield for years.

The loss is a significant setback for a Japanese side that had entered the tournament with growing confidence after an impressive run of form and a series of strong performances against elite opposition. Endo's absence follows the earlier loss of winger Kaoru Mitoma, leaving Japan without two of its most recognizable stars as it prepares to face one of Europe's traditional football powers.

Yet despite the injuries, optimism remains high around a squad that many observers regard as the most talented in Japanese football history.

Japan completed its pre-tournament training camp in Monterrey, Mexico, before moving to its World Cup base in Nashville, Tennessee. The team held its first training session there on June 8 and has spent the final days before the tournament refining the tactical system that has drawn praise from football analysts around the world.

Moriyasu's side has evolved significantly since the 2022 World Cup. While previous Japanese teams were often known for technical skill and disciplined organization, the current squad has become increasingly sophisticated tactically. Japan frequently shifts between formations during matches, using fluid positional rotations, aggressive wing-back play and coordinated pressing to create numerical advantages across the field.

The approach has allowed the Samurai Blue to compete with some of the world's strongest teams while maintaining their traditional strengths of discipline and teamwork. Analysts have pointed to Japan as one of the most tactically innovative sides at the tournament, capable of transforming from a defensive shape into a highly aggressive attacking formation within seconds.

Even without Endo, the squad remains packed with players competing at the highest levels of European football.

Much of Japan's creative burden will fall on Takefusa Kubo. The Real Sociedad playmaker enters the tournament as one of Asia's most exciting talents and is expected to become the focal point of Japan's attack. Blessed with exceptional close control, vision and creativity, Kubo has developed into a player capable of changing a game with a single moment of brilliance.

Daichi Kamada will also assume greater responsibility. The Crystal Palace midfielder excels at finding space between defensive lines and linking midfield with attack. With Endo unavailable, Kamada's ability to control possession and create opportunities could become even more important.

Another player expected to play a key role is Ao Tanaka. The Leeds United midfielder may be asked to shoulder a larger share of the defensive and organizational responsibilities that would normally fall to Endo. His composure on the ball and work rate could prove vital in midfield.

In goal, Zion Suzuki faces perhaps the biggest match of his international career. The Parma goalkeeper has emerged as Japan's first-choice keeper and is widely regarded as one of the country's brightest young talents. Against a Dutch attack filled with quality, Suzuki may be called upon to make crucial saves.

Up front, Ayase Ueda carries Japan's hopes for goals. The Feyenoord striker enjoyed another strong season in Dutch football and may possess a unique advantage heading into the match. Having spent years competing in the Eredivisie, Ueda understands many of the tactical principles and playing styles that define Dutch football.

He is not alone.

Several members of Japan's squad have strong ties to the Netherlands. Defender Ko Itakura now plays for Ajax, while fellow defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe and forward Koki Ogawa have also built careers in Dutch football. Their familiarity with Dutch opponents could provide valuable insight as Japan attempts to begin its campaign with a positive result.

The Netherlands arrives in Texas as one of Europe's most respected national teams. Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch combine physical strength, technical quality and extensive international experience. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains the team's creative engine, while Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons provide attacking flair capable of troubling any defense.

Historically, the Dutch have been regarded as one of football's great nations despite never winning a World Cup. Their tradition of technical football and tactical innovation has influenced generations of coaches and players around the world.

For Japan, however, this opening match represents more than simply a difficult test against a strong opponent.

The expanded World Cup format has increased opportunities for teams to advance, but group-stage points remain precious. A positive result against the Netherlands would significantly strengthen Japan's chances of reaching the knockout rounds and could set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.

The match also offers Japan an opportunity to demonstrate how far the national team has progressed. The squad contains players from clubs such as Liverpool, Real Sociedad, Crystal Palace, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Feyenoord and Parma, reflecting the growing presence of Japanese footballers across Europe's elite leagues.

Many supporters believe this generation is capable of achieving something no Japanese men's team has accomplished before: reaching the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

Whether those ambitions are realistic remains to be seen. The absence of Endo undoubtedly complicates Japan's task, removing a leader whose experience and influence have been central to the team's success. Yet the depth and quality of the current squad ensure that expectations remain high.

When Japan walks onto the field in Dallas, the focus will not be on the players who are missing. Instead, attention will turn to the next generation of stars led by Kubo, Kamada, Suzuki and Ueda, players who now carry the responsibility of leading the Samurai Blue into what many hope will be the most successful World Cup campaign in the nation's history.

日本、リバプールMF遠藤航を欠いてオランダ戦へ 日本代表は6月15日午前5時（日本時間）、テキサス州ダラス・スタジアムで行われるワールドカップ初戦のオランダ戦に臨むが、チーム屈指の重要選手を欠くことになる。リバプール所属のMFで主将の遠藤航が負傷により欠場となり、森保一監督は長年にわたり日本の中盤を支えてきたベテランリーダー抜きで大会をスタートさせることになった。