Japan Eyes Crucial Victory Against Tunisia After Dutch Draw

TEXAS - Japan will look to build on an encouraging opening performance when the Samurai Blue face Tunisia in their second Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, knowing that a victory could move them to the brink of the knockout stage.

The match comes after Japan earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Texas on June 14, a result that reinforced confidence within Hajime Moriyasu's squad while also highlighting areas that require improvement.

Japan twice came from behind against the Dutch, demonstrating the resilience and attacking quality that have become hallmarks of Moriyasu's side. The performance left many observers believing the Samurai Blue are capable of challenging not only for a place in the Round of 32 but potentially for a deeper run in the tournament.

The draw was particularly impressive given the absence of injured captain Wataru Endo. The veteran midfielder, a key figure in Japan's rise over recent years, remains sidelined, forcing Moriyasu to rely on a younger midfield combination. Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace playmaker Daichi Kamada should again play central roles against Tunisia as Japan seeks greater control in the middle of the park.

While Japan's attack looked sharp against one of Europe's traditional powers, the match also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. The Netherlands found success from wide areas and aerial situations, issues Japan will hope to address before facing Tunisia.

The North African side enters the match under pressure after losing its opening group game to Sweden. Another defeat would leave Tunisia facing the possibility of elimination before the final round of group matches, increasing the importance of the encounter for both teams.

Tunisia has built its reputation on disciplined defending, physical play and tactical organization. The Carthage Eagles are expected to adopt a compact shape designed to frustrate Japan's technically gifted attackers and limit space between the lines.

For Japan, patience and ball movement will be essential. The Samurai Blue have increasingly developed into a possession-oriented team capable of creating opportunities through quick passing combinations and intelligent movement off the ball. If they can maintain a high tempo and avoid becoming involved in a physical battle, they should be able to create scoring chances.

The match also carries significance in the context of Group F. Japan's draw against the Netherlands ensured that all four teams remain firmly in contention heading into the second round of fixtures. A victory over Tunisia would likely leave Japan in a commanding position ahead of its final group match against Sweden, while anything less could leave qualification hanging in the balance.

History also favors Japan. The Samurai Blue defeated Tunisia 2-0 during the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and have enjoyed success in more recent meetings. However, Moriyasu is unlikely to place much emphasis on previous results, instead focusing on the immediate challenge of securing three crucial points.

Several players will be expected to carry Japan's attacking threat. Takefusa Kubo remains one of the team's most creative weapons, capable of unlocking defenses with his dribbling and vision, while Kamada's ability to arrive in dangerous positions from midfield provides another source of goals. The continued emergence of younger players has also added depth and flexibility to Japan's squad.

A positive result would further strengthen belief that this Japanese generation can surpass previous World Cup achievements. Since reaching the Round of 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022, Japan has consistently established itself as one of Asia's leading football nations. The next objective is breaking through to the quarterfinals, a feat no Japanese men's team has achieved.

For now, however, the focus is squarely on Tunisia. After proving they can compete with one of Europe's strongest teams, Japan must now demonstrate they can handle the pressure of being favorites. If the Samurai Blue can combine the attacking energy displayed against the Netherlands with greater defensive discipline, they will have an excellent opportunity to take a significant step toward the knockout rounds.