News On Japan
Sports

Japan Eyes Crucial Victory Against Tunisia After Dutch Draw

Jun 15, 2026 | News On Japan

TEXAS - Japan will look to build on an encouraging opening performance when the Samurai Blue face Tunisia in their second Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, knowing that a victory could move them to the brink of the knockout stage.

The match comes after Japan earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Texas on June 14, a result that reinforced confidence within Hajime Moriyasu's squad while also highlighting areas that require improvement.

Japan twice came from behind against the Dutch, demonstrating the resilience and attacking quality that have become hallmarks of Moriyasu's side. The performance left many observers believing the Samurai Blue are capable of challenging not only for a place in the Round of 32 but potentially for a deeper run in the tournament.

The draw was particularly impressive given the absence of injured captain Wataru Endo. The veteran midfielder, a key figure in Japan's rise over recent years, remains sidelined, forcing Moriyasu to rely on a younger midfield combination. Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace playmaker Daichi Kamada should again play central roles against Tunisia as Japan seeks greater control in the middle of the park.

While Japan's attack looked sharp against one of Europe's traditional powers, the match also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. The Netherlands found success from wide areas and aerial situations, issues Japan will hope to address before facing Tunisia.

The North African side enters the match under pressure after losing its opening group game to Sweden. Another defeat would leave Tunisia facing the possibility of elimination before the final round of group matches, increasing the importance of the encounter for both teams.

Tunisia has built its reputation on disciplined defending, physical play and tactical organization. The Carthage Eagles are expected to adopt a compact shape designed to frustrate Japan's technically gifted attackers and limit space between the lines.

For Japan, patience and ball movement will be essential. The Samurai Blue have increasingly developed into a possession-oriented team capable of creating opportunities through quick passing combinations and intelligent movement off the ball. If they can maintain a high tempo and avoid becoming involved in a physical battle, they should be able to create scoring chances.

The match also carries significance in the context of Group F. Japan's draw against the Netherlands ensured that all four teams remain firmly in contention heading into the second round of fixtures. A victory over Tunisia would likely leave Japan in a commanding position ahead of its final group match against Sweden, while anything less could leave qualification hanging in the balance.

History also favors Japan. The Samurai Blue defeated Tunisia 2-0 during the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and have enjoyed success in more recent meetings. However, Moriyasu is unlikely to place much emphasis on previous results, instead focusing on the immediate challenge of securing three crucial points.

Several players will be expected to carry Japan's attacking threat. Takefusa Kubo remains one of the team's most creative weapons, capable of unlocking defenses with his dribbling and vision, while Kamada's ability to arrive in dangerous positions from midfield provides another source of goals. The continued emergence of younger players has also added depth and flexibility to Japan's squad.

A positive result would further strengthen belief that this Japanese generation can surpass previous World Cup achievements. Since reaching the Round of 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022, Japan has consistently established itself as one of Asia's leading football nations. The next objective is breaking through to the quarterfinals, a feat no Japanese men's team has achieved.

For now, however, the focus is squarely on Tunisia. After proving they can compete with one of Europe's strongest teams, Japan must now demonstrate they can handle the pressure of being favorites. If the Samurai Blue can combine the attacking energy displayed against the Netherlands with greater defensive discipline, they will have an excellent opportunity to take a significant step toward the knockout rounds.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan and Netherlands Share Points in Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Opener

Japan and the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw in their opening Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on June 14, with the Samurai Blue twice coming from behind to earn a valuable point against one of the tournament's traditional powers.

Japan, UK Launch New Partnership

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to strengthen cooperation in economic security, defense and advanced technologies during talks in London on June 14, with the two leaders expected to release a joint document outlining a broad new framework for collaboration ranging from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to critical minerals and energy security.

Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

Fire Torches Naritasan Shokoji Temple in Hokkaido

A fire broke out at a Buddhist temple in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on June 13th, sending flames soaring from the building and causing temporary alarm in a nearby residential neighborhood before being largely extinguished about two hours later.

Japan Moves To Tackle Potty Parity

The Japanese government on June 12th released new guidelines calling for women’s toilets to have at least as many fixtures as men’s toilets in public facilities, seeking to address the persistent problem of long queues at women’s restrooms in places such as train stations and event venues.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Japan Eyes Crucial Victory Against Tunisia After Dutch Draw

Japan will look to build on an encouraging opening performance when the Samurai Blue face Tunisia in their second Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, knowing that a victory could move them to the brink of the knockout stage.

Japan Faces Netherlands Without Liverpool Midfielder Wataru Endo

When Japan kicks off its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at 5:00 a.m. Japan time on June 15 at Dallas Stadium in Texas, the Samurai Blue will do so without one of their most influential players. Liverpool midfielder and former captain Wataru Endo has been ruled out through injury, prompting coach Hajime Moriyasu to hand the captain's armband to Ajax defender Ko Itakura while relying on Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace playmaker Daichi Kamada to help fill the void left in central midfield.

Japan Arrives In Dallas Ahead Of World Cup Opener Against Netherlands

Japan's national soccer team arrived in Dallas, Texas, on June 12th after completing final preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of its opening Group F match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Captain Endo Withdraws From Japan Squad

Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the national team's World Cup squad due to injury and announced his retirement from international soccer, dealing a major blow ahead of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands on June 14th (June 15th Japan time), as the team continued preparations near Nashville, Tennessee, on June 11th.

Mud Covered Kids Play Dodgeball in Rice Paddy

Elementary school students in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, played a spirited game of dodgeball in a rice field on June 12th as part of an annual event that also serves to prepare the paddy for planting.

Players to Watch When Japan Faces the Netherlands

Japan's World Cup campaign begins on June 14 when the Samurai Blue face the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium in Texas, a clash that will showcase some of the game's most talented players and pit two ambitious teams against one another in a crucial Group F opener. While Japan arrives without injured winger Kaoru Mitoma, one of its most recognizable stars, the squad still boasts a wealth of talent drawn from Europe's top leagues.

Parrot Predicts Japan to Win All Group Matches at World Cup

A fortune-telling parrot at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, predicted on June 11 that Japan's national soccer team will win all three of its group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

Okinawa Fans Get First Taste of Japan's Best Women's Softball

Japan's top-tier women's softball competition, the JD League, was held in Okinawa for the first time, giving local fans a chance to watch national team players and athletes from the prefecture compete at the highest domestic level.