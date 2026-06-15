Student Runway Crowns 300 Inaugural Nagoya Select Models

NAGOYA - A fashion event produced by Kansai Collection was held on June 13 at COMTEC PORTBASE in Minato Ward, Nagoya, where 300 participants were chosen as the inaugural Nagoya Select Models through audience voting.

The event, titled Student Runway, was open to female students ranging from elementary school pupils to vocational school students, regardless of prior modeling experience.

A total of 450 contestants who advanced through the morning preliminary rounds took to the runway in colorful and elaborate outfits, confidently showcasing their style before visitors.

Following the runway presentations, audience members cast votes to select 300 participants as the first-ever Nagoya Select Models.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE