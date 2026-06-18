Japan Expands Copyright to Include Background Music

TOKYO - Japan's parliament on June 17 enacted a revised copyright law that creates a new right allowing singers, musicians, and record companies to receive royalties when their recorded music is used as background music in commercial facilities such as cafes in Japan and overseas.

The amendment was approved and passed at a plenary session of the House of Councillors on June 17.

Under the new system, performers and record companies will be entitled to receive a share of usage fees collected from background music played in commercial venues, a right that previously did not exist in such cases.

The government expects the measure to strengthen protections for music creators and performers while supporting the international expansion of Japan's music industry by ensuring that artists can benefit financially when their recordings are used in commercial settings abroad.

Source: Kyodo