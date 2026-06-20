Risk Of Major Mosquito Outbreak This Summer

OSAKA - Mosquitoes are appearing earlier than usual this year, raising fears of a major summer outbreak as experts warn that warm May weather and repeated light rain have created ideal breeding conditions across residential areas.

Residents interviewed on the street said they had already been bitten, with some saying the season felt earlier than usual. One person said they had been bitten about three days earlier and still felt itchy, while another said they were often bitten around the arms when going to parks in short sleeves.

Experts say the main reason is the weather. Warmer temperatures in May accelerated the emergence of mosquitoes, while a lack of heavy rain allowed stagnant puddles and small pools of water to remain in place long enough for larvae to grow. Because many larvae were not washed away, mosquito numbers could rise sharply in the coming weeks.

A pest-control operator inspecting a residential property found mosquito larvae moving in stagnant water around the home. Even water collected in a plastic bottle cap can become a breeding site, the operator said. Female mosquitoes can lay about 50 to 300 eggs at a time, and the insects can develop into adults in about 10 days.

The risk is not limited to detached houses. Apartment balconies and drainage outlets can also become breeding areas if water stops flowing. Mosquitoes that breed on lower floors can move upward and repeat the cycle on higher levels, meaning they may be found even on the 10th or 15th floor of a building.

Experts recommend emptying standing water every few days and covering drains or openings where water collects. In places where removing water is difficult, mesh material sold for screen doors can be cut and used to block mosquitoes from entering. However, because mosquitoes typically move about 50 to 100 meters sideways, measures taken at a single home cannot completely prevent them from appearing.

According to Earth Corporation, known for its Earth No Mat mosquito repellent products, both male and female mosquitoes usually feed on nectar and other sources of sugar. Only females suck blood, because they need protein to lay eggs. When they bite, they inject saliva to prevent the person from feeling pain, and the resulting allergic reaction causes itching.

A mosquito’s lifespan is about one month, during which a female repeatedly sucks blood and lays eggs. That means bites are not only irritating but also help mosquitoes reproduce.

People who are more likely to be targeted include those with higher body temperatures, those who smell of sweat, and those wearing black or dark-colored clothing. Children, pregnant women, people who have consumed alcohol, and people wearing clothing or using fabric softeners with floral scents may also attract mosquitoes.

Experts also cautioned against common myths. Pressing a cross-shaped mark into a bite with fingernails does not cure the itch. It may seem to help temporarily because pain overwhelms the sensation of itching in the brain, but the itch itself does not disappear.

Another myth is that flexing a muscle after being bitten can trap the mosquito’s needle and make it easier to slap. Experts say this does not work because a mosquito’s needle is extremely thin and short and does not reach the muscle.

Researchers say even people who study mosquitoes still feel intense itching when bitten. Some data suggest that people may become less reactive after being bitten repeatedly over many years, but experts say the better approach is to take practical steps to avoid bites and reduce nearby breeding sites.

Source: KTV NEWS