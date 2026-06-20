GIFU - The KAGRA gravitational-wave research facility in Kamioka, Hida, Gifu Prefecture, was opened to the public on June 20 for the first special viewing in nine years, giving 200 visitors a rare chance to tour the underground observatory with Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita.

"I hear this is the first special opening in nine years. I think it will be an extremely valuable opportunity," Kajita said.

KAGRA is an observatory designed to detect gravitational waves, ripples that travel through space when objects move. The University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research and other institutions use the facility to study large-scale cosmic phenomena, including black holes and supernova explosions.

During the June 20 opening, members of the public joined Kajita, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics, and other researchers for a tour of the observation equipment built in an underground space about 200 meters below the surface. The facility has a total length of 3 kilometers.

Participants listened as researchers explained how gravitational waves are observed and how the underground facility is used to investigate major changes in the universe.

日本の地下重力波観測施設を特別公開 岐阜県飛騨市神岡町にある重力波観測研究施設「KAGRA」が6月20日、9年ぶりに一般向けに特別公開され、参加者200人がノーベル物理学賞受賞者の梶田隆章さんとともに、地下観測施設を見学する貴重な機会を得ました。

日本地下重力波观测设施罕见开放 位于岐阜县飞騨市神冈町的重力波观测研究设施“KAGRA”于6月20日时隔9年再次向公众特别开放，200名参观者与诺贝尔物理学奖得主梶田隆章一同参观了这座地下观测设施，获得了一次难得的机会。

Source: Nagoya TV News