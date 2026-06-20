GIFU - The KAGRA gravitational-wave research facility in Kamioka, Hida, Gifu Prefecture, was opened to the public on June 20 for the first special viewing in nine years, giving 200 visitors a rare chance to tour the underground observatory with Nobel laureate Takaaki Kajita.
"I hear this is the first special opening in nine years. I think it will be an extremely valuable opportunity," Kajita said.
KAGRA is an observatory designed to detect gravitational waves, ripples that travel through space when objects move. The University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research and other institutions use the facility to study large-scale cosmic phenomena, including black holes and supernova explosions.
During the June 20 opening, members of the public joined Kajita, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics, and other researchers for a tour of the observation equipment built in an underground space about 200 meters below the surface. The facility has a total length of 3 kilometers.
Participants listened as researchers explained how gravitational waves are observed and how the underground facility is used to investigate major changes in the universe.
Source: Nagoya TV News