Strong Quakes Strike Japan 11 Times Since April

TOKYO - Strong earthquakes have continued to shake parts of Japan in recent weeks, with 11 temblors measuring lower 5 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale recorded across the country since April 2026.

The latest series included a quake on the night of June 26 that registered lower 6 in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, followed on June 28 by tremors measuring lower 5 in Aomori and Iwate prefectures. In the past two weeks alone, four strong earthquakes have been recorded in a short period.

Junichi Nakajima, a professor at the Institute of Science Tokyo, said the earthquake in eastern Yamanashi Prefecture and the quake off Iwate Prefecture were not connected. He said, however, that the June 28 quake off Iwate was an aftershock of the earthquake on June 25 that registered upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Another concern for many residents has been whether the Yamanashi quake was connected to Mount Fuji.

The epicenter of the quake that produced lower 6 shaking in Yamanashi was in the eastern part of the prefecture, in the Fuji Five Lakes area. Mount Fuji lies about 30 kilometers from the epicenter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there has been no notable change in volcanic activity at Mount Fuji since the earthquake.

Yamanashi Prefecture recorded shaking in the lower 6 range for the first time in 102 years. However, experts noted that earthquakes occur frequently not only in Yamanashi but also in areas around Mount Fuji.

Nakajima said the region is normally seismically active and has experienced magnitude 5-class earthquakes many times in the past. He said the epicenter was about 30 kilometers from Mount Fuji, and that although earthquakes of similar scale have repeatedly occurred in the area, there has been no case in which such quakes activated volcanic activity at Mount Fuji. For these reasons, he said it is highly unlikely that the latest earthquake will directly trigger an eruption of Mount Fuji.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged people to remain alert for strong earthquakes for about the next week. Experts also warned that there are other risks requiring attention.

Nakajima said the quake in eastern Yamanashi occurred in a relatively mountainous area, where strong shaking could have loosened the ground. He said the rainy season and typhoons can make slopes even more unstable, and urged people to stay away from mountainsides and cliffs. He also advised residents to watch for unusual signs, such as water suddenly emerging from the ground or rumbling sounds from the earth.

Earthquakes can occur at any time. With strong tremors continuing across Japan, authorities and experts are urging people to review their daily preparedness.

Source: FNN