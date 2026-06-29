Japan to Launch First Pig Kidney Transplant Trial in Humans

TOKYO - Japan is set to begin its first clinical trial of xenotransplantation involving the transplant of pig kidneys into human patients, in a step that could open a new option for people with kidney failure.

PorMedTec, a venture company launched from Meiji University, has been conducting research on xenotransplantation using kidneys from genetically modified pigs designed to reduce the risk of rejection after transplant.

The clinical trial aimed at practical application is expected to be carried out at Hokkaido University Hospital and Shonan Kamakura General Hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, possibly as early as 2028.

In the United States, where research in the field is more advanced, there have been reports of a patient who received a transplant using the technology and remained free from the need for dialysis for nine months.

The company said it hopes to provide xenotransplantation as an option in response to the severe shortage of organ transplant donors.

The trial will be closely watched as a potential step toward practical use of the technology in Japan.

Source: FNN