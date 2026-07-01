Food Price Hikes Hit Bread, Noodles and Ham Products in July

TOKYO - More than 2,500 food items will become more expensive in July, with bread, instant noodles and other processed foods among the main categories affected as Middle East tensions and the weaker yen continue to push up costs.

Price increases starting July 1 apply to some products sold by Yamazaki Baking, Fuji Baking, Shikishima Baking and Daiichi Pan.

Instant noodle makers are also raising prices, including Toyo Suisan, Acecook and Sanyo Foods.

Itoham Yonekyu will raise prices on 160 items, including ham and sausages, while Koikeya will gradually raise prices or effectively increase prices by reducing package sizes for eight items, including potato chips.

Food price hikes in July will cover 2,566 items, with bread and processed foods, particularly instant noodles, standing out among the affected categories.

Teikoku Databank, which conducted the survey, said that with the impact of Middle East tensions compounded by the yen’s depreciation, food price increases are expected to continue at a pace equivalent to about 20,000 items for the year.

Source: FNN