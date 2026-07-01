News On Japan
Business

Food Price Hikes Hit Bread, Noodles and Ham Products in July

Jul 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - More than 2,500 food items will become more expensive in July, with bread, instant noodles and other processed foods among the main categories affected as Middle East tensions and the weaker yen continue to push up costs.

Price increases starting July 1 apply to some products sold by Yamazaki Baking, Fuji Baking, Shikishima Baking and Daiichi Pan.

Instant noodle makers are also raising prices, including Toyo Suisan, Acecook and Sanyo Foods.

Itoham Yonekyu will raise prices on 160 items, including ham and sausages, while Koikeya will gradually raise prices or effectively increase prices by reducing package sizes for eight items, including potato chips.

Food price hikes in July will cover 2,566 items, with bread and processed foods, particularly instant noodles, standing out among the affected categories.

Teikoku Databank, which conducted the survey, said that with the impact of Middle East tensions compounded by the yen’s depreciation, food price increases are expected to continue at a pace equivalent to about 20,000 items for the year.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Carlos Ghosn Says Nissan Needs Him as CEO

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said the automaker is in a "state of emergency" and signaled he would be willing to return as chief executive officer, arguing that only a true decision-maker in the CEO role could rescue the company.

U.S. Military Returns Entire Negishi Housing Area to Japan After 79 Years

The entire Negishi Housing Area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been returned to Japan for the first time in 79 years, ending its use as a residential district for U.S. military personnel and their families.

Strong Quakes Strike Japan 11 Times Since April

Strong earthquakes have continued to shake parts of Japan in recent weeks, with 11 temblors measuring lower 5 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale recorded across the country since April 2026.

First Train of the Day Derails at Kintetsu Kyoto Station

A Kintetsu Railway train derailed inside Kyoto Station on the morning of June 29, forcing partial suspensions on the Kintetsu Kyoto Line for the rest of the day and causing long delays that hit commuters, students and tourists.

Hikone Castle Stone Wall Collapses After Typhoon Deluge

A section of stone wall at Hikone Castle, one of Japan’s few surviving original Edo-period castles and a National Treasure whose main keep remains intact more than 400 years after its construction, collapsed after heavy rain caused by Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8, Hikone city officials said.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Land Values Jump on Tourism Boom and Urban Renewal

Japan’s average roadside land price rose 2.9% from a year earlier, marking the steepest increase on record, as inbound tourism and redevelopment pushed up land valuations across the country.

Food Price Hikes Hit Bread, Noodles and Ham Products in July

More than 2,500 food items will become more expensive in July, with bread, instant noodles and other processed foods among the main categories affected as Middle East tensions and the weaker yen continue to push up costs.

Tokyo Stocks Steady As Yen Hits 40-Year Low

Tokyo stocks edged higher on June 29 as investors bought back selected shares after a sharp AI-led selloff, but gains were capped by caution over high technology valuations, Middle East tensions and a weakening yen that fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1986.

Nikkei Tumbles As AI Rally Reverses

Tokyo stocks fell sharply on June 26 as investors locked in profits from Japan’s record-setting AI-driven rally, with SoftBank Group and chip-related shares leading a broad retreat after reports that OpenAI may delay its initial public offering.

Japanese Household Assets Hit Record 2,386 Trillion Yen

Japanese households held 2,386 trillion yen in financial assets at the end of March, up 7.1% from a year earlier, as rising share prices, wider use of the new NISA investment program and the weaker yen lifted the value of assets held by individuals.

Inside The Shadow Market For Japan’s Temples And Shrines

The sale of religious corporations that operate temples and shrines across Japan is drawing growing scrutiny from authorities, who fear the transactions could be used for tax evasion and money laundering, as brokers openly advertise properties and corporate status for tens or even hundreds of millions of yen.

Nikkei Falls Again, Briefly Down 1,300 Yen on AI and Semiconductor Pullback

The Nikkei Stock Average fell for a second straight session in Tokyo as investors locked in profits from a rapid rally in artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related shares, briefly sending the benchmark down more than 1,300 yen before bargain hunting helped it recover part of the loss.

Japan’s Shipbuilders Look to Resume Construction of LNG Carriers

Imabari Shipbuilding, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Namura Shipbuilding are aiming to resume construction of liquefied natural gas carriers around 2035, as Japan’s shipbuilding industry looks for a path to recovery after losing much of the global market to lower-cost rivals in South Korea and China.