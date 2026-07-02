Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Leaving Classroom

Ishikawa - A 10-year-old boy who went missing from a special needs school in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, was found submerged in a waterfall on July 2 and later confirmed dead.

The boy had not been seen since leaving his classroom at the special needs school on July 1, saying he was going to the toilet.

Police and others resumed the search on the morning of July 2 with about 200 people. Shortly after 11 a.m., the boy was found submerged in a waterfall about 1 kilometer from the school, and his death was later confirmed.

The school told reporters that the boy is believed to have unlocked an emergency exit at the rear of the school building by himself and left the premises.

Source: TBS