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Murakami Fans Celebrate First New Book in Three Years

Jul 04, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Haruki Murakami’s first new book in about three years went on sale on July 3, drawing large crowds of fans to bookstores in Tokyo from late at night, even as neighborhood bookstores across Japan continue to struggle with a shrinking market.

A crowd formed late at night outside a bookstore in Shinjuku, Tokyo, as readers sought to be among the first to buy Murakami’s new book, Kaho: The Tale of Kaho, released on July 3. More than 60 fans gathered for the launch.

A fan of Murakami for 15 years said he had taken paid leave the following day. "I took the day off tomorrow, so I want to read as much as I can," he said.

The book is Murakami’s first full-length novel to feature a single woman as its protagonist. It tells the story of a 26-year-old picture book author who becomes caught up in strange events after meeting a man.

Some bookstores opened three hours earlier than usual for the release. One man who bought the new book immediately began reading it in a space inside the store.

A fan for more than 10 years said he expected to finish the book in a single day but wanted to take his time. "I think I’ll finish it in a day, but it feels like a shame to finish it, so I may read it slowly," he said.

While the long-awaited release has energized readers, local bookstores have continued to decline year by year because of the spread of online retail and e-books. The number of bookstores nationwide fell to 9,993 in the last fiscal year, about 40% of the peak level.

As attracting new customers becomes an urgent challenge, a long-established bookstore in Kumamoto has launched a book selection service. Based on a "chart" describing the customer’s preferences and reading history, specialist staff select books worth about 10,000 yen for each user.

Nagasaki Shoten President Kenichi Nagasaki said the online format allows the service to reach customers beyond the local area. "Because it is an online book selection service, the good thing is that many customers can use it regardless of whether they are inside or outside Kumamoto Prefecture," Nagasaki said.

Other bookstores are focusing on creating experiences that help readers encounter books in unexpected ways. One store sells "book lucky bags" with the title deliberately hidden, showing only a memorable passage from the work printed on the wrapping.

Yasuhiro Watanabe, manager of magmabooks, said bookstores need to rethink how they sell books. "A book is the same book no matter which bookstore you buy it from," Watanabe said. "What matters is how much the customer feels it was a good purchase at the moment they buy it. We have to look for sales methods that match what people today want."

According to a survey by the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture, municipalities without a bookstore account for 29.3% of the total, or 510 cities, towns and villages.

Efforts are emerging to address that gap. Lawson had opened 32 convenience stores with attached bookshops, called Machi no Honya-san, as of June 2026. In addition to the usual convenience store lineup, each outlet carries about 8,000 books and magazines.

Japan Post will also begin trial sales of children’s books from Poplar Publishing and other titles at some post office counters from July 22.

One commentator said she mainly reads e-books but tries to visit bookstores when possible because recommendations tend to become too closely aligned with her existing preferences, while bookstores help broaden her interests. She said she uses paper books and e-books differently, finding printed books easier for self-help titles she reads repeatedly and books containing diagrams or charts.

Another commentator said that even outside bookstores, maintaining points of contact with physical books remains important.

Source: TBS

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