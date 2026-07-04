Osaka Mosasaur Fossil May Rewrite Japan’s Prehistoric Record

OSAKA - A fossil discovered in Osaka has led to Japan’s first finding of its kind, raising the possibility that a giant marine predator believed to have swum in the seas around the Kansai region about 70 million years ago was a previously unknown species.

Around 70 million years ago, when dinosaurs dominated the land, a fearsome giant hunter prowled the seas of the Cretaceous period in search of prey. It was the mosasaur, often described as the ruler of the ocean.

A fossil of the mosasaur found in Osaka has now revealed, three decades after its excavation, that it may represent a new species, marking a potential first for Japan.

The research also rests on the work of a young researcher who helped lay the foundation for the discovery before his death at the age of 17.

The investigation traces the long-mysterious identity of the fossil and the passion of the researchers who carried the work forward over many years.

Japan’s dinosaur history is relatively young compared with the fossil traditions of North America, China or Mongolia, but it has grown rapidly since the late 20th century. The country’s record is shaped by geology: much of Japan is mountainous, volcanic, faulted and covered by vegetation, leaving fewer exposed dinosaur-bearing strata than in continental regions. Even so, finds from Fukui, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Kumamoto and other areas have shown that dinosaurs lived across what is now Japan during the Cretaceous period.

The most important turning point came in Fukui Prefecture. Katsuyama, now branded as one of Japan’s great dinosaur centers, became famous after major fossil discoveries from the Kitadani Formation. The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum describes Katsuyama as a “treasury of dinosaur fossils,” and the area has produced several named Japanese dinosaurs, including the carnivorous Fukuiraptor and the herbivorous Fukuisaurus.

Fukuiraptor is one of Japan’s landmark dinosaurs. It was named in 2000 and is known from enough material to reconstruct a full skeleton, making it one of the best-known theropods from Japan. The Fukui museum describes it as a carnivorous dinosaur related to Allosaurus, about 4.2 meters long in the known specimen, though the animal may not have been fully grown.

Fukui also produced Fukuivenator, another important theropod, as well as herbivorous dinosaurs such as Fukuisaurus and Koshisaurus. Together, these finds helped turn Fukui into Japan’s “Dinosaur Kingdom,” with the museum, excavation sites and local tourism built around the prefecture’s fossil record.

Hokkaido later produced one of the country’s most spectacular finds: Kamuysaurus japonicus, the so-called Mukawa dinosaur. The skeleton was found in marine deposits in Mukawa, Hokkaido, and researchers identified it as a new species of duck-billed dinosaur, or hadrosaur. Hokkaido University said the find was an 8-meter-long dinosaur from deposits dating back about 72 million years, while the Hobetsu Museum describes it as the largest dinosaur skeleton unearthed in Japan.

Kamuysaurus was especially important because it showed that large hadrosaurs lived near coastal environments in Late Cretaceous Japan. The scientific description published in 2019 identified Kamuysaurus as the first hadrosaurine dinosaur from Japan, adding the country to a broader picture of Asian duck-billed dinosaur evolution.

Hyogo Prefecture also entered the dinosaur map through Awaji Island. Yamatosaurus izanagii, described in 2021, was identified from a partial hadrosaurid skeleton from the Late Cretaceous Kita-Ama Formation. The Scientific Reports paper said the fossil represented a new basal hadrosaurid and helped support the idea that East Asia played an important role in the early evolution and survival of duck-billed dinosaurs.

Japan’s dinosaur story is also closely tied to the sea. Many major fossils have been found in marine deposits, not because dinosaurs were marine animals, but because their bodies were sometimes washed into coastal or offshore environments and preserved there. This is why Japan’s fossil record often appears alongside marine reptiles such as plesiosaurs and mosasaurs. Strictly speaking, mosasaurs were not dinosaurs; they were marine reptiles that lived during the same broad era. That distinction matters for the Osaka mosasaur story, because it belongs to the world of Cretaceous marine predators rather than land-dwelling dinosaurs.

In short, Japan’s dinosaur history has moved from scattered fragmentary finds to internationally significant discoveries. Fukui established the country’s reputation with multiple named dinosaurs, Hokkaido added one of the most complete and largest skeletons ever found in Japan, and Awaji Island added new evidence about hadrosaur evolution. The record is still incomplete, but each discovery has helped show that the islands that became Japan were once home to a diverse Cretaceous ecosystem of carnivores, herbivores and coastal giants.

Source: KTV NEWS