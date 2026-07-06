Foreign Man Jumps Into River and Flees Near Osaka Detention House

OSAKA - A man believed to be a foreign national jumped into a river and swam away near the Osaka Detention House in Osaka’s Miyakojima Ward on the afternoon of July 6 while being pursued by Aichi Prefectural Police, and authorities are still searching for him.

According to investigative sources, the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near the Osaka Detention House. Aichi police investigators had been tracking the man when he noticed police officers, jumped into the river and fled.

Police received a 110 emergency call from Aichi Prefectural Police at around 4:20 p.m. reporting that the man had escaped.

The man is believed to have swum across the river, reached the opposite bank and entered Osaka’s Kita Ward, where he remains at large. Police are continuing to search for his whereabouts.

Source: KTV NEWS