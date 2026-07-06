Worker Found Floating During Runway Setup for Birdman Contest

SHIGA - A 59-year-old worker died after apparently falling about 11 meters into Lake Biwa while helping set up the runway for the Birdman Contest in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

Another worker found the man floating in the lake at around 9:30 a.m. on July 6. He had suffered fractures to his skull and ribs and was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.

The man had been working on construction of the runway for the Birdman Contest, which is scheduled to begin on July 25.

Yomiuri Telecasting Corp., the organizer of the contest, said, "Police and other authorities are confirming the details of the accident, and our company is fully cooperating."

Source: TBS