Japan starts new year amid pandemic
NHK -- Jan 01
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Many gathered at Cape Nosappu in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido to watch the first sunrise of the year.

A man said, "The sunrise doesn't change every year, no matter what happens in the world."

The pandemic put the brakes on the tradition of visiting a shrine overnight on New Year's Eve.

Meiji Shrine, in Tokyo, opened its gates at 6 a.m. Masked worshippers were seen keeping a meter apart from one another to toss coins into a giant offering box.

A woman said, "The staff pay attention to lines and social distancing. We also tried not to get too close to each other."

A man said, "I prayed that the coronavirus will subside quickly so we can once again have time to meet with other people."

Visitors can buy arrow amulets and good-luck charms at the shrine, but they're not allowed to touch items before purchasing them.

Department stores in Japan are gearing up to start selling special New Year bargains known as "lucky bags".

To avoid congestion, sets containing food items are sold on a different level from the food section.

Kubota Toshiki , Store manager of Seibu Ikebukuro said, "We're taking these special measures to allow our customers to spend time in our stores with peace of mind."

The department store put about 70 percent of its lucky bags on sale at the end of last year as an additional way of reducing crowds.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 01
J-pop's Arashi suspends group activities
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year. (NHK)
Jan 01
Japan starts new year amid pandemic
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus. (NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanks medical staff battling pandemic
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Delivery of New Year cards begins
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards. (NHK)
Jan 01
Japan’s deadliest New Year’s food may be even more dangerous in 2021 due to the coronavirus
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic. (soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Japan greets new year with crowds despite pleas from leaders to stay home
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
58-year-old man arrested after beating sister to death at gas station
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
Ayumi Hamazaki performance cancelled after performer tests positive for coronavirus
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
South Iwate: On the Trail to Recovery
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
2 men arrested for stealing wallet from sleeping passenger on train
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
As Japan heads on holiday, health care staff keep working
While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
SKE48’s Nao Fukushi tests positive for coronavirus, 15 other members close contacts
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Barakan Discovers: The Tokyo of 2020
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 24
Meet Japan's 'Mr. Gator' and his eight foot alligator pet
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)
Dec 24
Yakuza gang announces cancellation of New Year’s events due to coronavirus
The Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate is cancelling various events typically held around the New Year’s holiday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Osaka teacher in custody for sexually abusing boy in Canada accused in 2 other cases
A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Osaka: Manager of yakiniku restaurant planted spy cam in women’s toilet
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Suita City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet, reports Yomiuri Television. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 23
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turns 87
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya given suspended term for cannabis possession
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis. (Kyodo)
Dec 22
Tokyo court convicts man for raping 12-year-old daughter, overturning previous ruling
A court here has overturned a previous ruling and handed a man living in Shizuoka Prefecture a prison term for the rape of his daughter, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)