Vending machines for frozen takeout take off in Japan
Over 1,000 such vending machines have been installed to serve customers after hours. Ringer Hut, the chain of noodle restaurants, is among the early adopters.
A bright-yellow vending machine at a Ringer Hut in Tokyo sells six types of frozen meal kits carrying the restaurant's brand. The Nagasaki Champon dish, which goes for 500 yen ($4.33), is ready to eat in two minutes after adding the ingredients in boiling water.
Ringer Hut locations used to stay open around the clock or until 1 a.m., but the coronavirus outbreak compelled the chain to move the closing time to 11 p.m. Revenue for the year ended February 2021 shrank 28%.
Ringer Hut originally offered frozen versions of its menu items prior to the pandemic. But when the company first placed vending machines at five locations, December sales from frozen meals rose two and a half times compared with September.
The chain now has vending machines at 25 restaurants, with plans to reach 55 within the year.
Matsuya Foods Holdings also installed vending machines in November at restaurants it operates in Tokyo. Like Ringer Hut, Matsuya's food machines were developed by Sanden Retail Systems, a manufacturer based in Tokyo.
This trend echoes the success of U.S. food vending machine startup Yo-Kai Express. In November, the company rolled out its first machine in Japan at Tokyo's Shibuya ward.
Yo-Kai's proprietary steaming tech rapidly heats the frozen food to enjoy on the spot. A ramen bowl takes only about a minute to prepare.
Nikkei - Feb 02
Japanese restaurants that have shortened operating hours during the pandemic are relying increasingly on frozen food vending machines to make up for the lost traffic.
NHK - Jan 29
Toyota Motor is once again the number one automaker in the world, claiming the top sales spot in 2021 for the second year in a row.
Japan Times - Jan 27
Microsoft Corp. threw down the gauntlet last week with its biggest-ever acquisition, agreeing to purchase Activision Blizzard Inc. for a whopping $68.7 billion (Y7.8 trillion) in a deal that could preclude major shakeups in the lucrative video game industry.
Japan Times - Jan 27
The Fair Trade Commission will warn brokerage firms that underpricing initial public offerings on the stock exchange may violate the antimonopoly law, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Japan Times - Jan 26
The maker of Japan’s Umaibo corn puff is raising prices for the first time, in a shock for fans of the “miracle” snack beloved for decades for its crunch and Y10 ($0.09) price tag.
Kyodo - Jan 26
The average unit price of new condominiums in Tokyo and its vicinity in 2021 hit a record high of 62.60 million yen ($550,000), surpassing the previous high recorded in 1990 during an asset-inflated bubble, a research institute said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Jan 24
Panasonic will start the mass production of new lithium-ion batteries that will increase the range of electric vehicles over 15% as early as 2023 to compete with rival South Korean and Chinese battery makers.
Reuters - Jan 24
Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday.
Nikkei - Jan 22
While it has been said that pearls are the queen of gems and the gem of queens, the latest fashion trends in Japan are showing the precious jewels are also fit for kings.
Nikkei - Jan 22
A measure of the yen's strength has fallen to almost its lowest level in half a century as a combination of currency weakness and stagnant prices saps its purchasing power.
NHK - Jan 21
Japan's consumer prices rose last month for the fourth month in a row, mainly on the back of higher energy costs.
Japan Times - Jan 21
Sales at convenience stores in Japan in 2021 rose 0.6% from the previous year to Y10.3 trillion on a same-store basis, marking the first growth in two years, the Japan Franchise Association said Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 21
Have you been sitting in your office or cubicle wishing you could be your boss but are scared you lack the necessary skills?
Nikkei - Jan 19
Toyota Motor's annual vehicle output will fall below the latest target of 9 million for the fiscal year ending March, as the chip shortage in Southeast Asia takes a further toll, the automaker announced on Tuesday.
The Mercury - Jan 19
Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty.
Nikkei - Jan 17
As Japan's Mercari pursues its ambition to become a global online marketplace, it must first turn around flagging operations in the U.S., where players big and small are waging a cutthroat competition.