Mystays Hotel Management prepares Nikko, other hot spots for tourists' return
U.S.-backed company modernizes Japan's hot-spring inns
Since late last year, Tokyo-based hotel operator Mystays Hotel Management has been aggressively rejuvenating rundown inns at spas in Tochigi Prefecture, where Nikko and Nasu are located. The company, owned by U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group, expects hordes of tourists will come back once the pandemic subsides.
On April 28, just one day before the start of the Golden Week holidays, Kamenoi Hotel Okunikko Yumoto, formerly Okunikko Yumoto Onsen Oruri Sanso, opened, becoming the latest renovated property Mystays is presenting to travelers seeking modern comfort at a traditional hot-spring venue.
It features huge baths with water flowing directly from a hot spring. The urban-style lobby and a buffet restaurant are intended to attract inbound tourists who are not accustomed to Japanese-style ryokan inns.
This is not the first or the last of the hotels in Mystays' lineup in the region.
The hotel operator had already opened two renovated hotels in the area in March and April. One is Shiobara Onsen Yashio Lodge, formerly called Shiobara Onsen Hotel New Yashio, in Nasushiobara. Another is Nikko Yunishigawa Heike Honjin, previously Yunishigawa Onsen Heike Honjin, in Nikko.
In addition, this year it plans to open one lodging facility each in Yumoto, part of the Tochigi town of Nasu, and in the Gunma Prefecture town of Kusatsu.
Tokyo BTM - May 04
You want a job in Japan? You want a business? You better connect, b**ch! We joined a group of professional LGBTQ+ people in Tokyo named "Fruits in Suits Tokyo".
Japan Times - May 04
The new school term began in April, but stores are already preparing the newest models of the iconic randoseru backpacks for children who will enter Japan’s elementary schools in 2023 as families increasingly purchase them earlier — and with higher price tags.
Reuters - May 04
Rising costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have taken an unlikely toll on Japan's beloved soba noodles, leaving some chefs with little choice but to raise prices.
Nikkei - May 03
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been battering Japan's tourism industry, traditional inns in Nikko and Nasu -- tourist destinations north of Tokyo -- are getting fresh money to remake themselves as modern hot-spring spa resorts.
NHKn - May 02
Japan's Financial Services Agency has revised its regulations in a bid to attract more foreign securities firms to the country. They can now complete all procedures for establishing a presence in Japan in English.
straitstimes.com - May 02
Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest.
Business Insider - May 01
A pair of typical blue jeans might not cost you much, but it could set you back a few hundred dollars if it's the renowned Japanese selvage variety.
Nikkei - May 01
A growing number of Japanese companies are setting their sights on "sleep tech" to help people deal with common sleep problems, such as insomnia.
advisorperspectives.com - Apr 29
Over the last three decades, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has employed the world's easiest monetary policy.
Japan Times - Apr 28
As if war, COVID-related disruptions and higher material costs weren’t enough, Japan’s retailers now have to contend with a weaker yen that’s raising import prices and forcing them to deal with a phenomenon unseen for the better part of three decades: inflation.
hrmasia.com - Apr 28
Japan’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, hitting its lowest rate since April 2020 as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped support the labour market, according to government data.
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for about 80 billion yen ($625 million) as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 25
Nissan Motor will stop making cars under its revived Datsun brand, Nikkei has learned.