Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
On June 15, the Japanese composer responded to the public apology Yoo Hee Yeol made after it was brought to his attention that his song "A Most Private Evening" sounds like it was copied from "Aqua."
Sakamoto said, "the music has similarities, but I don't think it is on the level of requiring any legal actions to protect my piece 'Aqua.' I can see his great respect for my composition."
Covid-19 relief money helps Japanese town build Giant Squid Monument and its Economic Impact
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
Man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Ibaraki forest
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Mother dies trying to save drowning son
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Japanese Women Turning AGAINST Western Feminism
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Why Delivery Heath Is Very Popular In Japan | Secrets of Japan
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court
A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.
A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.
