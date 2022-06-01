Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action

Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."

On June 15, the Japanese composer responded to the public apology Yoo Hee Yeol made after it was brought to his attention that his song "A Most Private Evening" sounds like it was copied from "Aqua."

Sakamoto said, "the music has similarities, but I don't think it is on the level of requiring any legal actions to protect my piece 'Aqua.' I can see his great respect for my composition."