The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation

Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.

But underneath the surface, Japan is struggling. And most of its biggest issues are linked to its Lost Generation - millions of people who failed to succeed in the brutal Japanese job market and failed through the cracks of the system. The sad story of the Lost Generation is a symbol of Japan’s fall from grace – and a sign of its disturbing future.

Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

Japan Today - Jun 22

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe near Tokyo with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Train conductor arrested over groping incident

Japan Today - Jun 21

Police in Shiroishi, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old train conductor on suspicion of groping a teenage girl aboard a late night train.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says Yoo Hee Yeol did not plagiarize his song; will not take legal action

allkpop.com - Jun 20

Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."

Osaka court deems non-recognition of same-sex marriage constitutional

NHK - Jun 20

A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.

Former KAT-TUN member gets suspended sentence for stimulants possession

Japan Today - Jun 20

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

Birthday celebration for Tokyo panda twins

NHK - Jun 20

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.

Covid-19 relief money helps Japanese town build Giant Squid Monument and its Economic Impact

newsonjapan.com - Jun 20

The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.

Man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Ibaraki forest

Japan Today - Jun 19

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Mother dies trying to save drowning son

News On Japan - Jun 18

ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.

Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time

NHK - Jun 18

The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.

Charges against Japan immigration authorities over death of Sri Lankan dropped

Japan Times - Jun 17

Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.