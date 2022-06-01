Observing different mating tactics in the Japanese scorpionfly
Weaker males who lose in a competition (or loser males) may resort to hovering or sneaking around in order to find a mate. Recent studies have also shown that alternative mating behavior is influenced by environmental factors such as food availability, predation, and population density. For example, scorpionflies—which are often used to study the mating behavior of insects—use three alternative mating tactics—gifting nutritious saliva, gifting food, and forced mating—to obtain a mate. Male Japanese scorpionflies also employ feeding mating (i.e., mating while females feed without gifting them anything or releasing pheromones).
Previous studies looking at alternative mating tactics in scorpionflies have shown that the weaker males of closely-related species employ varying methods to procreate, however no research has been done to find the alternative mating tactics of males within the same species from different geographical locations. To this end, Dr. Ryo Ishihara (who is affiliated to the School of Agriculture and a recipient of the Special Educational and Research Fellowship) and Professor Takahisa Miyatake (from the Faculty of Environmental and Life Science) of Okayama University, Japan, published a study in the Journal of Ethology on 15 June 2022. This study details the differences in alternative mating tactics of Japanese scorpionflies hailing from two different places—the Aichi and Okayama prefectures in Japan. ...continue reading
NHK - Jun 22
Japan's communications ministry has drawn up a report on possible impacts of large-scale eruptions on the surface of the sun called "solar flares," such as disruptions in wireless communications.
NHK - Jun 21
Staff at a hospital in Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, are unable to access electronic medical records after the hospital became the target of a ransomware attack.
NHK - Jun 20
Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.
Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20
Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.
NHK - Jun 20
A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.
arabnews.jp - Jun 19
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.
Nikkei - Jun 15
Microsoft bids farewell to Internet Explorer on Thursday, stirring a sense of panic among many businesses and government agencies in Japan that waited to update their websites until the last minute.
NHK - Jun 14
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence has been put to work to help sort out congestion problems at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Jun 13
Even 20m/s wind can not break this plastic umbrella! It means even typhoons never break it. This amazing umbrella is made in Japan.
NDTV - Jun 12
A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.