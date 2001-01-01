Top 20 Influencer Marketing Agencies in Japan

Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.

Marketing and advertising in Japan can be quite daunting due to cultural differences, language barriers, and the strong loyalty consumers have towards local brands. So, if you're an international brand looking to make a mark in this country, you'll need to establish trust and credibility with the local audience. And guess what? Local Japanese influencers can be your ultimate allies in achieving this goal.

The rise of influencers in Japan is nothing short of phenomenal, thanks to the ever-growing number of social media users in the country. In less than a decade, Japan has witnessed an astonishing leap from 22 million to a whopping 92 million social media users in 2023. This surge has created a lucrative avenue for content creation, leading to a surge in the number of influencers across various social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Now, here's the catch: with thousands of influencers in the country, selecting the perfect content creator for your campaign can be a real challenge. But fear not, because that's where the power of social media and influencer marketing agencies comes into play. These agencies possess in-depth knowledge about influencers' target audience, reach, personality, and whether they are the right fit for specific brands.

So, you might be wondering, where can you find these fantastic agencies that will take your influencer marketing campaign to the next level? Well, we've got you covered! We've meticulously curated a list of the absolute best agencies that can work wonders for your brand. Let's dive in and explore the cream of the crop!

1. AJ Marketing When it comes to influencer marketing in Japan, there's one agency that stands out from the rest: AJ Marketing. With a wealth of experience under their belt, they have earned the trust of countless brands. What sets them apart is their extensive network of over 7,000 influencers across the Asia-Pacific region, including a roster of Japan's most esteemed content creators. No matter which industry you belong to - be it gaming, beauty, fashion, or tech - AJ Marketing has the perfect partner waiting for you. One of the key advantages of working with AJ Marketing is their exceptional English support. Communication becomes a breeze, ensuring that your brand's message is effectively conveyed. Moreover, their local office in Japan provides them with exclusive insider information, giving you an edge when it comes to entering the local market. With AJ Marketing by your side, introducing your global brand to Japan will be a walk in the park. But that's not all! AJ Marketing goes above and beyond influencer marketing. They offer a wide range of digital marketing services that can elevate your brand's presence even further. From crafting comprehensive marketing strategies to online advertising, social media marketing, digital billboards, SEO, press releases, and even celebrity licensing, they have you covered on all fronts. Still not convinced? Well, AJ Marketing has an impressive portfolio to back up their expertise. They have successfully collaborated with renowned names like BMW (MINI), Bytedance (TikTok), AMD, FIBA, and Adobe, just to name a few. And if you're hungry for more insights about the Japanese market, look no further than the AJ Marketing Blog, where you can find a wealth of information to fuel your success. Contact: info@ajmarketing.io

2. Karla Otto Introducing Karla Otto, the powerhouse brand-building agency that has been making waves since its establishment in 1982. With a global presence spanning thirteen vibrant cities, they are the go-to destination for all your marketing needs. With expertise spanning across fashion, beauty, design, lifestyle, and arts & culture, Karla Otto offers a panoramic view of opportunities. Their ability to execute complex ideas sets them apart, making them a force to be reckoned with in the industry. When it comes to talent strategy, Karla Otto is second to none. Their services encompass everything from community curation to talent endorsements and influencer marketing. They have a finger on the pulse of the industry, ensuring that they connect brands with the perfect influencers and ambassadors to amplify their message and create a lasting impact. As a testament to their global reach, Karla Otto has a prominent location in Tokyo, Japan. This strategic presence allows them to tap into the dynamic Japanese market, harnessing its unique cultural landscape to benefit their clients and unlock new avenues for growth.

3. Pulse Advertising Get ready to supercharge your influencer marketing campaign with Pulse Advertising, the ultimate destination for brands looking to make a splash on social media. They claim to have everything you need to not only win over your target audience but also keep them coming back for more. At Pulse Advertising, they understand the power of fostering meaningful relationships between brands and their customers. They go beyond traditional marketing tactics by leveraging the influence of social media to create authentic connections. Their approach is all about building a genuine rapport that resonates with your audience and keeps them engaged. But that's not all! Pulse Advertising goes the extra mile by offering a comprehensive suite of services. In addition to influencer marketing, they also specialize in Paid Social Advertising and Social Media Management. They're a one-stop-shop for all your social media needs, ensuring that your brand is consistently making waves across various platforms. With locations in vibrant cities like New York, Berlin, Hamburg, London, Milan, and the APAC region, Pulse Advertising has a global reach that can't be ignored. They have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends and cultural nuances, allowing them to create campaigns that truly resonate with diverse audiences around the world.

4. MCI Global Marketing Experience the magic of human-centric marketing with MCI, the global engagement and marketing agency that knows how to unleash the power of people to drive innovation and fuel growth. Their secret lies in creating unforgettable touchpoints that truly resonate with your audience. With core expertise in live and virtual events, strategic and digital communications, as well as consulting and community solutions, MCI is a force to be reckoned with. They know how to create experiences that leave a lasting impact, whether it's through immersive events, compelling digital campaigns, or strategic consulting. But that's not all! MCI also has a strong foothold in the digital and influencer marketing realm. They understand the power of leveraging the online world to amplify your brand's message and connect with your target audience on a deeper level. With over 30 years of experience under their belt and a network of 60 offices spanning the globe (including Japan), MCI is a trusted partner for international companies looking to make their mark. Renowned brands like BVLGARI and DoTerra have placed their trust in MCI, relying on their expertise to drive their success.

5. Artisan Crew Prepare to be captivated by Artisan Crew, the dynamic internet marketing agency and web design company that knows how to make waves in the digital realm. With a specialization in social network marketing and website development, they've been making dreams come true since 2001, collaborating with companies from the U.S. and Japan to bring brands, custom software solutions, and websites to life. One of their standout services is Viral Marketing, a strategy that aims to make your brand's content or message share-worthy without breaking the bank. They know how to create that buzz that gets people talking and sharing organically. On top of that, Artisan Crew offers top-notch Social Media Marketing and Digital Influencing services to ensure your brand reaches new heights of online success. One shining example of their creative prowess is their project with Cushzilla Brand. Artisan Crew joined forces with Rupaul's DragCon vendors, media darlings, and influencers to harness their collective creativity and advocate for CatConLA. The result was a remarkable collaboration that showcased the power of their strategic approach.

6. Zorka Agency Unleash the power of digital marketing with Zorka.Agency, the international marketing wizards who know how to create strategies that deliver a solid return on investment. They're all about helping businesses scale up by crafting carefully calculated plans with a keen eye on risk assessment. At Zorka, they offer a wide range of services, and one of their standout offerings is influencer marketing. With a massive network of over 500,000 influencers from all corners of the globe, they have the connections to make your brand shine. Plus, their in-house analytics platform provides invaluable insights to ensure your influencer campaigns hit the mark. Zorka's impressive client portfolio speaks volumes about their expertise. They've partnered with heavyweights like Gameloft, AliExpress, Hennessy, and many more. While they excel in serving the gaming industry, their skills and strategies can be applied to brands across various sectors.

7. We Are Social Dive into the world of social media with We Are Social, the global creative agency that knows how to make waves in the digital landscape. With their deep expertise in social media and a global presence spanning 15 offices worldwide (including Japan), they are the go-to partner for brands looking to make a mark. When it comes to influencer marketing, We Are Social goes above and beyond to ensure their strategies align with their clients' values and beliefs. They handle every aspect of influencer campaigns, from mapping and tracking to co-creation, partnerships, media, and measurement. With a vast network of nano, micro, and macro-influencers, as well as celebrities, they have the connections to make your brand shine. Renowned international brands like Samsung, Uber, Adidas, and Lego have placed their trust in We Are Social. In fact, their Samsung campaign on TikTok, featuring the #VideoSnapChallenge, generated an incredible 3 billion engagements and 7.5 million user-generated content. This impressive success story is just one example of how We Are Social can help your brand make a significant impact.

8. TOP Agency Welcome to the world of TOP, the global agency network with a mission to "Test, Optimize, Perform." With 12 different marketing agencies under its umbrella, TOP is a powerhouse of specialized expertise. In Japan, their branch is dedicated to helping remarkable companies shine in a fiercely competitive market. They understand the importance of cultural understanding and language localization for international brands. When it comes to influencer marketing, TOP has got you covered. They have an exclusive network of nano, micro, macro, mega, and celebrity influencers at their disposal. By combining data-driven insights with emotional appeal, they create impactful and scalable influencer campaigns. Their focus is on maximizing returns and minimizing costly mistakes, ensuring your brand's success. TOP's impressive client roster includes renowned international brands such as Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Del Monte, Ooma, and Postmates. Their track record speaks for itself, showcasing their ability to deliver exceptional results for their clients.

9. Cycle Media Get ready to experience marketing magic with Cycle Media, the international agency that knows how to create impactful influencer partnerships and premium branded content. They bring a data-driven approach to the table, coupled with in-house production, targeted amplification, and comprehensive measurement and reporting services. Cycle Media's impressive client roster includes big names from various industries, such as Bumble, Adobe, Wells Fargo, AT&T, American Eagle, and Microsoft Teams. They have a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for their clients. One shining example of their success is their campaign for Nike x Nordstrom. Cycle Media aimed to raise awareness of the new Infinity React running shoe among fitness-focused women. By collaborating with influential women in the fitness sphere, they achieved a remarkable 13.01% engagement rate and drove over 3.3K clicks to purchase pages. Talk about making an impact!

10. Droga5 Welcome to the dynamic world of Droga5, the agency that is dedicated to building and nurturing the most influential brands of the 21st century. Their mission? To create purposeful work that resonates with your audience and drives success for your business. When it comes to marketing services, Droga5 has you covered. From campaign development and communications planning to media planning, content strategy, performance marketing, social and influencer marketing, public relations, measurement and reporting, as well as testing and optimization, they provide a comprehensive range of services to meet your brand's needs. With a location in Tokyo, Japan, Droga5 is ready to bring their transformative approach to the local market. Get ready to embark on a journey of creativity, purpose, and innovation with Droga5 as your trusted partner.

11. The Hoffman Agency Step into the innovative world of The Hoffman Agency, a company born in the heart of Silicon Valley that believes there's always a better way. This belief has been ingrained in their DNA since their inception in 1987 and continues to drive them forward, pushing them to constantly evolve and redefine their offerings. At The Hoffman Agency, they aren't afraid to take the road less traveled. While others zig, they confidently zag, bringing a fresh and distinctive approach to communications. Their offices around the world (including Japan) embody the spirit and principles of Silicon Valley, embracing a culture that values continuous improvement, intelligent risk-taking, teamwork, and a flat hierarchy. When it comes to their services, The Hoffman Agency covers all the bases. From earned media and content marketing to social media and earned search, they know how to make your brand shine in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With The Hoffman Agency by your side, you can expect nothing less than cutting-edge strategies, out-of-the-box thinking, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

12. Assembly Global It’s time to check out Assembly, where a diverse group of people from around the globe come together with a shared purpose. Think of them as an "assembly" of talented individuals ready to make a difference. They bring the perfect blend of ingredients that make up a modern media agency: data, talent, and technology. This powerful combination allows them to be the ultimate partner, delivering not just media but so much more. When it comes to their Experience & Activation services, they’re all about creating engaging and relevant moments for brand and community connection. Through strategic content creation and impactful partnerships, they ensure that consumers have meaningful experiences with the brands and products they love. So, whether you're seeking a partner to drive growth, create unforgettable experiences, or navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, Assembly is there for you.

13. Locaria Enter a whole new era of marketing with Locaria, the game-changing agency that seamlessly combines language expertise with digital marketing wizardry. They've cracked the code to deliver outstanding performance campaigns in any market, making them a force to be reckoned with. From earned to owned and paid media, Locaria is your secret weapon to conquer international success. But that's not all! If you're seeking top-notch influencer marketing and talent management services, Locaria has got your back. They understand the power of influential voices and know how to navigate the dynamic world of influencers to take your brand to new heights. With Locaria by your side, you can confidently elevate your brand and engage with audiences in ways you've never imagined before.

14. United Entertainment Group Welcome to the dynamic world of United Entertainment Group (UEG), where their name speaks volumes about what they do. They are creators, dedicated to bringing brands to the forefront of culture and entertainment. But what truly sets UEG apart is their unity. They are a passionate family spread across seven vibrant cities around the globe, united by their shared vision and dedication. When it comes to making brands famous, UEG is at the forefront. Their talent and influencer solutions are unparalleled. They understand that to be a part of culture, you must be in tune with the people who define it. Through their end-to-end solutions, they identify, engage, and execute partnerships with famous talent and influencers who authentically connect with target audiences. Operating worldwide, including the APAC region, UEG brings their creative magic to this vibrant market.

15. Indicia Worldwide Indicia Worldwide is the result of three successful businesses coming together under the umbrella of their parent company, Konica Minolta, in 2017. Their vision, both then and now, is to unlock growth for their clients by helping them create a customer experience that truly captivates. So, how do they do it? By being more efficient. They leverage the power of data, technology, and global production capabilities to deliver your message at scale and speed. But they don't stop there. Indicia Worldwide also focuses on being more effective. They combine data with human insights to create experiences that are mutually rewarding for consumers and brands alike. Their services cover the entire customer journey, providing support and delivering efficiency and effectiveness to drive ROI like never before. Whether it's data insights to unlock untapped ROI, collaborative creativity that drives impact, efficient global print solutions, engaging in-store experiences, streamlined creative production, ROI-focused technology solutions, digital channel activation for loyalty and engagement, or connecting through promotions and merch, Indicia Worldwide has you covered.

16. Propaganda Look into Propaganda Global Entertainment Marketing (GEM), where they know how to harness the power of entertainment to bring brand visions to life. With over three decades of experience, they are the premier global agency that leaves a lasting impression. At Propaganda GEM, they excel in talent endorsement. They understand that leveraging a celebrity's expertise and credibility can create a strong brand equity and widespread awareness. They know how to make the right connections to ensure your brand shines. Outreach is another one of their specialties. They have a knack for identifying the optimal influencers for brands, putting your products directly into their hands. This strategic outreach not only drives trial and builds brand fans but also cultivates long-term customer relationships. Their trusted relationships with industry insiders have led to countless groundbreaking partnerships for the world's leading brands. With an office in Tokyo, Japan, Propaganda GEM brings their expertise and creativity to this vibrant market.

17. Methods+Mastery At Methods+Mastery, they understand that social data is the foundation of everything they do. While many claim it, they truly deliver on harnessing its power. From crafting the perfect creative to developing compelling copy and informing business strategies, they leverage social data to gain insights into true, unfiltered human perception across the globe. Social marketing is their expertise, but their capabilities go far beyond that. From concepting and ideation to art direction, video production, stop motion, animation, photography, and illustration, they are masters of creative and production. Their editorial prowess shines through in narrative development, content strategy, campaign and event planning, as well as tone of voice and copywriting. They excel in planning and platform strategy, social business consulting, social training and workshops, as well as paid social strategy and media planning. And let's not forget their mastery in media and influencer marketing, where they excel in influencer strategy and activation, partnership development, and media relations.

18. Bidmath Introducing Bidmath, the award-winning digital agency that knows how to unlock the power of data and drive digital transformation. They are pioneers in transparent data-driven digital media and e-commerce management, and their expertise spans from end to end. As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, Bidmath remains at the forefront, constantly learning and adapting to help their clients harness the full potential of their data. Their solutions are defined by data centricity, audience strategy, and transparency, ensuring that every decision is backed by valuable insights. Bidmath offers a comprehensive range of data-driven digital media solutions that cover every aspect of the digital landscape. From search advertising on platforms like Google Search to programmatic advertising that leverages data to target specific audiences, they have the expertise to drive impactful campaigns. Bidmath's social media planning and buying expertise allows brands to connect and engage with potential customers on platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. And when it comes to influencer marketing, Bidmath knows how to collaborate with social media influencers to create powerful branded advertising campaigns. With offices worldwide, including a presence in Tokyo, Japan, Bidmath is ready to bring their data-driven expertise to the global stage.

19. Nahato Welcome to Nahato, the digital marketing agency based in Tokyo, Japan. They are on a mission to provide their clients with profitable advertising, unwavering support, and the ability to stay ahead of the latest marketing trends. Nahato boasts an impressive network of over 12,000 influencers in Japan, spanning popular platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok. This extensive network allows them to reach diverse audiences and deliver impactful campaigns. Trusted by renowned international brands like P&G, Panasonic, Chanel, and L'Oreal, Nahato has a proven track record of success. In their collaboration with Panasonic, Nahato strategically chose the YouTube channel "Ehara Family Channel," which focuses on parenting and household topics. This channel resonates deeply with Japanese housewives, the campaign's target audience. The video generated over 190K views and received over 3K high ratings from the captivated audience.

20. The COO Lastly, we have THECOO, the ultimate advertising agency that excels in operational advertising and influencer marketing. They are your go-to source for comprehensive support, handling everything from advertising operations to influencer casting, direction, and reporting. At THECOO, they've got you covered from start to finish when it comes to influencer marketing. They offer marketing planning that aligns with your goals and objectives, and they provide detailed results reporting to ensure transparency and effectiveness. With over 2,000 influencer marketing measures created annually, they have the expertise to make your brand shine. Their extensive network of over 1,500 influencers guarantees access to the right voices for your campaigns. Some of THECOO's esteemed clients include L'oreal, Mercedes-Benz, The Goal, Glam, Mark Styler, and Discoat. With a portfolio like that, you can trust that THECOO delivers exceptional results for brands across various industries.

Conclusion

Step into the technologically-advanced world of Japan, where the population's social media usage reflects their digital prowess. Since 2014, the number of influencers in Japan has surged, providing brands with a vast pool to choose from. However, with such abundance comes the risk of selecting the wrong influencer for your campaign. That's why enlisting the expertise of influencer marketing specialists in Japan is crucial.

We hope this list has guided you towards finding your ideal influencer marketing partner. These reputable agencies have earned the trust of major brands and consistently delivered exceptional results. Best of luck with your upcoming marketing campaign, and may it be a resounding success!