Shohei Ohtani Has Tied Babe Ruth's Record But Could Face A Rocky Period
The Japanese star got through yet another injury scare to pitch six scoreless innings to add to his 25th home run as the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani has joined Ruth as the only other player in MLB history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season.
Two Negro league players are said to have reached the milestone, per the Angels, with Bullet Rogan of the 1922 Kansas City Monarchs and Ed Rile of the 1927 Detroit stars completing the feat.
The 28-year-old now stands on his own as the only player in league history to record 25 home runs and 100 strikeouts in two consecutive seasons.
Ohtani hit a high drive off Sam Selman in the seventh inning after he had singled and scored on Taylor Ward's three-run homer in the fifth. With his 118th homer, he moved past Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most home runs by a player born in Japan. He's likely hoping to catch up to Hideki Matsui at 175.
"Obviously we're very different types of hitters, but if I get to pass Ichiro I'm really honored,'' the pitcher and hitter said through an interpreter (H/T ESPN).
"I feel like every time we're out there he does something special,'' Phil Nevin, the team's interim manager, said. "You try not to take for granted what we're seeing every night but it's pretty awesome to be a part of. These things don't go by us lightly.''
As a pitcher during the game, Ohtani had five strikeouts, allowed four hits, and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced.
"After that home run today, I turned to the umpire and third base coach and was just like, 'I don't know how he does it,'" Los Angeles third baseman Vimael Machin remarked. "Just being an elite player overall who can throw over 100 mph with nasty off speed and hit the ball the way he hits it, I can't even describe that. I wish I could do that, too. It's amazing what he does.''
Ohtani, though, could have not even made it out of the third inning as he got hit near the top of his left foot by an 87 mph line drive from Ramon Laureano, having gotten hurt near that same area in a collision with pitcher Marco Gonzalez against the Seattle Mariners just two days prior.
He would continue to play after leaving A's fans pretty worried as he had bent over in pain and limped off. He returned to test his leg moments later and carried on, claiming the mishap wasn't as bad as he first thought while speaking to reporters at the end of the contest.
"It hit my foot pretty square so initially, I thought there was a good chance that it might be it tonight,'' he explained. "Got back in there and it wasn't as bad as I initially thought.''
While post-match scans came back negative, Nevin revealed the player's foot became more painful as the game wore on.
"He's good. He'll play tomorrow it looks like,'' Nevin declared. "It hit him right on the instep. Those things, if you sit for a while, a little bit of a chilly night, it tightened up on him a little bit."
Ohtani, who's chasing history, as well as another AL MVP Award, managed a remarkable feat in a match where he could have just as easily gone off injured. He's currently the second betting favorite for AL MVP at +500, behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. On that note, New York sportsbook promo codes are available to baseball punters as the regular season continues.
Meanwhile, Ohtani could be headed for some turbulence as Angels owner Arte Moreno announced on Tuesday that he might be selling the team.
"Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time,” Moreno said (via CBS). “Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners."
Moreno has owned the team since 2003, having purchased it from Disney for $183 million, and if the A's end up getting sold, it could send shockwaves through the MLB as the Japanese sensation might end up getting traded.
The outlet mentioned above reported that other teams were under the impression that Moreno was the biggest obstacle as it pertains to a trade but, should he be removed from the situation, the path could be cleared.
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
chinadaily.com.cn - Aug 29
Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to retain the women's singles title at the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 27
2002 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Japan were drawn in Group E with Germany, Costa Rica and Spain for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
worldsoccertalk.com - Aug 26
Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa was the hero as Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds beat stubborn Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea 3-1 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League on Thursday.
MSN - Aug 24
The crack of the bat when a home run is launched into orbit is a sound like no other. No one has heard that sound more in MLB than Yankees star Aaron Judge. Judge has smacked 47 homers over the wall in just 119 games.
Jiji - Aug 18
Reo Fujita, a 9-year-old Japanese elementary school third-grade boy, will become the youngest professional "go" player on Sept. 1, an association for the traditional board game said Wednesday.
NHK - Aug 17
A former director of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.
Judo Highlights - Aug 16
Brilliant performance by the youngsters. Tanaka Ryuga is something special.
NHK - Aug 15
Japanese teenager Baba Saki has won the 122nd US Women's Amateur golf championship.
besoccer.com - Aug 15
Japan star Takefusa Kubo marked his Real Sociedad debut by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Cadiz in their opening game of the season in La Liga on Sunday.