Emperor to take 1st domestic trip outside Tokyo since Jan. 2020

約2年8カ月ぶりに地方訪問　天皇陛下が来月国体で栃木県へ

NHK -- Sep 13
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

It will be his first domestic trip outside Tokyo in about two years and eight months.

The Imperial Household Agency said the Emperor will make a one-day trip to the city of Utsunomiya to deliver a speech at the ceremony. The agency said Empress Masako will accompany him if her health condition allows.

The agency said it considered having the Emperor make a two-day trip or an online appearance. But it decided a single-day trip was the best option after taking Japan's coronavirus situation and the programs at the ceremony into account.

The agency said it would conduct thorough anti-infection measures, such as having the Emperor make the trip by car rather than by train to avoid crowds gathering at stations or along roads. It added that the Emperor's entourage will take PCR virus tests.

The Emperor and Empress decided to abstain from their annual summer retreat to Nasu Imperial Villa in Tochigi Prefecture this year, after Japan's number of COVID-19 infections surged.

The Emperor last visited a location outside Tokyo in January 2020, when he traveled to Saitama Prefecture, north of the capital, with the Empress. ...continue reading

Sep 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 天皇陛下が国体の開会式に出席するため来月、栃木県を訪問されます。天皇陛下が地方に行かれるのは、およそ2年8カ月ぶりです。  ...continue reading
How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan
VICE Asia - Sep 11
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest
Japan Today - Sep 10
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
Man arrested for killing adoptive mother dies in apparent suicide in detention cell
Japan Today - Sep 04
A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 54-year-old adoptive mother last year has died after being found unresponsive in his detention cell in Osaka, authorities said Friday.
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
