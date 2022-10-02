Ohtani signs $30 mil. deal with Angels for 2023 season

The Los Angeles Angels say two-way superstar Ohtani Shohei has signed a one-year deal worth 30 million dollars for the 2023 season.

The deal is the largest one-year contract ever given to a Japanese player in Major League Baseball.

US media say the previous record annual salary for a Japanese player was pitcher Darvish Yu's contract with the Chicago Cubs for 2018 that was worth 25 million dollars.