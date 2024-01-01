Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

Aomori, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

The avalanche happened outside designated ski courses amid heavy snowfall, with the ski resort noting a 50-centimeter accumulation in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kanto experienced a sharp drop in temperatures starting on January 15th, with Kusatsu Onsen in Gunma seeing lows below minus 7 degrees Celsius. Visitors sought warmth from hot springs and facial steam baths. Heavy snow and blizzards are forecast for Hokuriku and northern Japan through January 17th.

Source: ANN