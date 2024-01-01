News On Japan
Travel

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

Aomori, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

The avalanche happened outside designated ski courses amid heavy snowfall, with the ski resort noting a 50-centimeter accumulation in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kanto experienced a sharp drop in temperatures starting on January 15th, with Kusatsu Onsen in Gunma seeing lows below minus 7 degrees Celsius. Visitors sought warmth from hot springs and facial steam baths. Heavy snow and blizzards are forecast for Hokuriku and northern Japan through January 17th.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released

Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

Foreign visitors to Japan hit record high in 2024

The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit an all-time high last year, topping the annual record set before the coronavirus pandemic. Spending by tourists also reached a record high. (NHK)

Yomiuriland’s Ferris Wheel Makes Final Spin

Yomiuriland’s iconic Ferris wheel, cherished by visitors for over four decades, marked its final day of operation on Monday, as fans flocked to bid farewell to the beloved attraction and relive old memories.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Korean Travelers Rush to Saga

Korean tourists are currently flocking to Saga Prefecture, raising curiosity about why they are visiting a region ranked lowest in attractiveness.

Foreign visitors to Japan hit record high in 2024

The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit an all-time high last year, topping the annual record set before the coronavirus pandemic. Spending by tourists also reached a record high. (NHK)

Yomiuriland’s Ferris Wheel Makes Final Spin

Yomiuriland’s iconic Ferris wheel, cherished by visitors for over four decades, marked its final day of operation on Monday, as fans flocked to bid farewell to the beloved attraction and relive old memories.

Off the Beaten Path in Nara: Where History Meets Nature – Discover Asuka & Yoshino

Discover the hidden gems of Nara as I explore the historical charm of Asuka and the natural beauty of Yoshino. From ancient temples to stunning mountain scenery, this journey of where old capital used to be takes you off the beaten path to uncover Japan’s rich history and breathtaking landscapes. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Kyoto Train Transformed Into Fashion Runway

Unused hotel linens, such as sheets, were transformed into wedding dresses for a sustainability-themed fashion show held on Sunday.

Snow-Covered Kurobe Gorge Becomes Tourist Hotspot

A trolley train tour offering views of the snowy Kurobe Gorge in Toyama Prefecture has begun.

Ginza New Year Window Displays Walking Tour

Ginza has transformed into a winter wonderland with its stunning new window displays for the season. (Video Street View Japan)

Pegasus Appears on Ehime Mountain

A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?