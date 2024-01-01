News On Japan
Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released on Official Website

TOKYO, Jan 17 (News On Japan) - Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

A teaser video released by Nintendo highlights that the Nintendo Switch 2 retains the detachable console and controller design of its predecessor while showcasing updates to its design and functionality.

The new console will be compatible with existing Nintendo Switch software and will support both physical game cartridges and digital downloads.

Details such as pricing and performance remain undisclosed, with more information set to be released on April 2nd.

Nintendo also plans to host an event in April at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, where attendees will have an early opportunity to experience the Nintendo Switch 2 firsthand.

Source: ANN

