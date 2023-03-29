K-pop idols win lawsuit over management who forced diets

The Tokyo District Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a K-pop group management company that was seeking 15 million in damages from former members of SKY GIRLS who quit the group.

It was reported that the former members were forced to go on diets until their weight dropped to around 40kg, despite being over 160cm tall, without adequate education.

"SKY GIRLS" was formed in Japan in 2017 and officially debuted in Korea as a K-POP group in 2019. ...continue reading