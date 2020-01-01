36 million yen to join luxury driving club

"THE MAGARIGAWA CLUB", which will open in July, has a total project cost of more than 30 billion yen, and a 3.5-kilometer driving course is maintained on the premises.

Members can drive sports cars and other vehicles on the course without speed limits.

In addition, the clubhouse is fully equipped with a restaurant, bar lounge, pool, etc. that serve locally produced spiny lobster and wagyu beef.

So far, there have been more than 200 applications.