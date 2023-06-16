Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
NHK -- Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Users of the Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines can currently reserve seats through two online services for ticketless boarding.
Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, says that last fiscal year, nearly half of Tokaido Shinkansen passengers used either of the two services.
It says they allow bookings up to one month in advance, and that the firm has received requests to improve the services.
The operators say that from this autumn, users will be able to make online reservations up to one year in advance.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
Tokyo Station decorated with artwork by people with intellectual disabilities
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Trying the Junior Suite on the Japanese Ferry to Hokkaido | Shin Nihonkai Ferry
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
2 otters born at aquarium in Japan
WBNS 10TV - Jun 14
OTTER-LY ADORABLE: Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
10 Things to Do in Yokohama -- Japan Tour Guide
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
WE SHIPPED OUR UK VAN TO JAPAN - BUT WILL SHE START?
TREAD the globe - Jun 12
After leaving the UK in January 2020 our van has finally arrived in Japan, after 2 months. The question is will she start ?
[Monsters In Tokyo] #4 Kurihama Godzilla Slide
NOJ - Jun 10
The Godzilla Slide at Kurihama Flower World a is retro Japan slice of delight.
'Violent crows' attack tourists during breeding season
NOJ - Jun 08
The crows have reached mating season and are becoming ferocious, causing havoc among tourists, TV Asahi reports.
These BIZARRE Things are NORMAL in Japan
Mrs Eats - Jun 08
Japan is home to some WEIRD stuff! Like a festival where demons come to your house and scare the poop out of your kids.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #5 Kaiju Sakaba (Monster Bar)
NOJ - Jun 07
Grab a drink with monsters at this Shinbashi bar, filled with kaiju from the popular Ultraman series, such as crab-looking monster Baltan Seijin.
A Day in The Japanese Mountains: Pilgrimage To The 2000 Years Old Afuri Shrine
Japan by Food - Jun 05
Step outside of the big city and connect with an ancient part of Japanese culture. Shizuka travels to Isehara to learn all about the performance art of Noh, experience a pilgrimage to Afuri Shrine, and of course, enjoy the delicious local food!
