Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance

The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.

Users of the Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines can currently reserve seats through two online services for ticketless boarding.

Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, says that last fiscal year, nearly half of Tokaido Shinkansen passengers used either of the two services.

It says they allow bookings up to one month in advance, and that the firm has received requests to improve the services.

The operators say that from this autumn, users will be able to make online reservations up to one year in advance.