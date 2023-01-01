Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?

Their argument is simply stated: Many autistic behaviors are slightly exaggerated versions of behaviors commonly observed in Japanese society. As a result, autistic persons may fare better in Japan than in Western societies because they are perceived as “only a bit different” from the cultural norm (Atherton, Morimoto, Nakashima, & Cross, 2023).

Lead author Gray Atherton and his colleagues bolster their argument with three compelling observations. First, compared to non-autists, autistic individuals are less likely to speak and less likely to share personal information. This style of (non)speaking stands out as unusual in Western contexts.

In Japan, verbal communications are often filled with silences and pauses. Silence is associated with strength—and slow, calculated responses are associated with authority.

Second, many autistic individuals feel uncomfortable with direct eye contact. This puts autistic people at a disadvantage in most Western societies, where making eye contact is associated with being open and honest.

In Japan, however, people often avoid making eye contact because a direct gaze is often associated with being angry or unapproachable. Japanese children, not surprisingly, are taught to look at another person’s neck, not their face.

Third, many autistic individuals do not like to be physically touched, especially by strangers. The same can be said of many Japanese people, although to a lesser extent. In Japan, people rarely hug each other and tend to feel uncomfortable when touched by someone they do not know. Traditional greetings in Japan—bowing, for example—are performed without touching. ...continue reading