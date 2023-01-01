Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Why Japan may be a good cultural fit for autism-related behaviors.
Their argument is simply stated: Many autistic behaviors are slightly exaggerated versions of behaviors commonly observed in Japanese society. As a result, autistic persons may fare better in Japan than in Western societies because they are perceived as “only a bit different” from the cultural norm (Atherton, Morimoto, Nakashima, & Cross, 2023).
Lead author Gray Atherton and his colleagues bolster their argument with three compelling observations. First, compared to non-autists, autistic individuals are less likely to speak and less likely to share personal information. This style of (non)speaking stands out as unusual in Western contexts.
In Japan, verbal communications are often filled with silences and pauses. Silence is associated with strength—and slow, calculated responses are associated with authority.
Second, many autistic individuals feel uncomfortable with direct eye contact. This puts autistic people at a disadvantage in most Western societies, where making eye contact is associated with being open and honest.
In Japan, however, people often avoid making eye contact because a direct gaze is often associated with being angry or unapproachable. Japanese children, not surprisingly, are taught to look at another person’s neck, not their face.
Third, many autistic individuals do not like to be physically touched, especially by strangers. The same can be said of many Japanese people, although to a lesser extent. In Japan, people rarely hug each other and tend to feel uncomfortable when touched by someone they do not know. Traditional greetings in Japan—bowing, for example—are performed without touching. ...continue reading
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
The Japan Reporter - Jul 01
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
New York Post - Jun 29
A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.
The Guardian - Jun 27
One of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors has been arrested on suspicion of assisting in his mother’s suicide after both parents were found unconscious at his home last month.
Kyodo - Jun 27
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.