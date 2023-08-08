Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties

During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.

Aso, who formerly served as prime minister, met Tsai in Taiwan's presidential office on Tuesday afternoon.

Tsai described Japan as Taiwan's important partner and voiced her willingness to cooperate on reinforcing supply chains and other areas of mutual interest.

Aso responded that even after diplomatic ties between Japan and Taiwan were severed, there has consistently been a sentiment within the LDP advocating for maintaining robust relations with Taiwan.