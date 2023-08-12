Mourners mark 38th anniversary of Japan's deadliest air disaster
日航ジャンボ機墜落から38年 遺族らが慰霊登山
NHK -- Aug 12
Mourners have gathered to remember the victims of Japan's deadliest ever plane crash. Thirty-eight years ago to the day on Saturday, 520 passengers and crews were killed when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a mountain ridge in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
On Friday, relatives of the victims and others floated memorial lanterns down a river near the crash site in Ueno Village.
The mourners wrote messages to the victims on the lanterns and prayed for transportation safety.
Miyajima Kuniko lost her second son, Ken, who was 9 years old at the time. She said she hoped her son was watching the floating lantern. She said so much time has passed that mourners now include grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the victims. But she said she wants to continue offering prayers for safe travel.
On Saturday, the relatives and others will head to the crash site on Osutaka Ridge. For the first time in four years, they will attend a memorial service to be held in the evening at the foot of the mountain.
Aug 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 群馬県の御巣鷹の尾根に日航ジャンボ機が墜落し、520人が亡くなった事故から12日で38年です。朝から遺族らが慰霊登山を行っています。 ...continue reading
Mourners mark 38th anniversary of Japan's deadliest air disaster
NHK - Aug 12
Mourners have gathered to remember the victims of Japan's deadliest ever plane crash. Thirty-eight years ago to the day on Saturday, 520 passengers and crews were killed when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a mountain ridge in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Aug 12
Mourners have gathered to remember the victims of Japan's deadliest ever plane crash. Thirty-eight years ago to the day on Saturday, 520 passengers and crews were killed when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a mountain ridge in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Why 'marriage activity' doesn't increase the marriage rate?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11
Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 11
Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.
Woman dies after bear attack in northern Japan
News On Japan - Aug 11
An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
News On Japan - Aug 11
An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival
News On Japan - Aug 10
Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession
NHK - Aug 10
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
NHK - Aug 10
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
Prince Harry to move to JAPAN?! - 'I would happily live here!'
GBNews - Aug 10
Prince Harry has said he would 'happily live' in Japan during a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo.
GBNews - Aug 10
Prince Harry has said he would 'happily live' in Japan during a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo.
Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Interview with an Atomic bomb survivor in Hiroshima
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7