"Ninja Bear" finally exterminated after more than 60 cow attacks

The bear launched the attacks late at night or during the early morning, selectively targeting cows that were grazing or moving through streams. Due to its elusive nature, leaving almost no trace, the feared beast was referred to as the "Ninja Bear."

The first attack occurred in the town of Shikaribetsu in eastern Hokkaido in July 2019, when one cow had its back torn open while grazing in the Osotsubetu district.

The bear was called "OSO18" from the name of the site and a 18 cm wide footprint found at the scene.

A total of 66 cows were attacked over four years in Shikaribetsu town and the neighboring town of Akkeshi.

With each cow valued at several hundred thousand yen, the damage bill amounts to around 33 million yen.