Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
通称「アメリカン通り｣で売春客待ちの20代女3人逮捕 「てっとり早くお金を稼げるのでやった」1日10万円稼ぐケースも
The women were arrested on suspicion of violating laws against prostitution prevention. They are suspected of waiting for clients with the intention of engaging in prostitution from late July to mid August in the hotel district of Taikyoji-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka.
The three individuals have admitted to the allegations. In response to police questioning, they stated, "We had a sense of pride from being chosen among many women," and "We did it because we could earn money quickly." They also mentioned that there were cases where they earned up to 100,000 yen in a day.
The area where the three were standing is commonly referred to as "American Street," known for having many women standing for the purpose of prostitution. As a result, the police plan to strengthen their crackdown efforts.
