Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers

通称「アメリカン通り｣で売春客待ちの20代女3人逮捕　　「てっとり早くお金を稼げるのでやった」1日10万円稼ぐケースも

OSAKA, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.

The women were arrested on suspicion of violating laws against prostitution prevention. They are suspected of waiting for clients with the intention of engaging in prostitution from late July to mid August in the hotel district of Taikyoji-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka.

The three individuals have admitted to the allegations. In response to police questioning, they stated, "We had a sense of pride from being chosen among many women," and "We did it because we could earn money quickly." They also mentioned that there were cases where they earned up to 100,000 yen in a day.

The area where the three were standing is commonly referred to as "American Street," known for having many women standing for the purpose of prostitution. As a result, the police plan to strengthen their crackdown efforts.

Aug 31 (ABCTVnews) - ＳＮＳなどでも問題になっていましたが、売春目的で客待ちをしたとして、２０代の女３人が逮捕されました。  ...continue reading
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
News On Japan - Aug 31
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
More Americans are MOVING TO JAPAN... But Why?
Mrs Eats - Aug 31
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
News On Japan - Aug 30
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Report: Johnny & Associates chief should step down after abuse scandal
NHK - Aug 30
An independent probe into one of Japan's top talent agencies has urged its president to step down. It's over sexual abuse allegations involving the founder of Johnny & Associates spanning decades.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
Would Japanese Girls Marry Foreigners? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Aug 26
International marriages in Japan have been on the rise in recent years. But these relationships can face many difficulties. Because Japan has its own unique culture, do Japanese women consider dating or even marrying a foreign man?
Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
"Ninja Bear" finally exterminated after more than 60 cow attacks
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
Japanese farmer has fought for decades to stay on his ancestral land in the middle of Narita airport
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator
News On Japan - Aug 22
An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
How to Avoid a Sexless Relationship with a Japanese Wife
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 22
For married men, making love to their wives is like making love to a relative or their mom. That's why many married Japanese men can't have sex with their wives.
Idol singer reveals she is a single mother
News On Japan - Aug 21
Idol performer Nagisa Fujisaki has revealed on nationwide TV that she is the single mother of two young children.
Cyclist arrested for promising teen driver forgiveness if she 'makes amends physically'
News On Japan - Aug 21
A 50-year-old Tokyo man has been arrested after he coerced a teen-age driver into sex as "payback" after she damaged his bicycle in a collision.
2 men report to police over DJ Soda groping case
Kyodo - Aug 21
Two 20-year-old men surrendered to police Monday in connection with an incident where popular South Korean artist DJ Soda was allegedly groped by attendees at a recent music event in Japan, according to investigative sources.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        