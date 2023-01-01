National Theatre ends 57 years of history

TOKYO, Oct 30 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's National Theatre, which is closing at the end of this month for reconstruction, held its final ceremony on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on its 57-year history.

Since its opening in Tokyo in 1966, the National Theatre has been a hub for Japanese traditional performing arts, hosting numerous performances such as Kabuki and Bunraku for over half a century.

However, 57 years have passed since its opening, and the facilities have aged, leading to the decision to rebuild it, along with the "National Performing Arts Theatre," into a new facility that includes hotels and restaurants.

The reopening is scheduled for after 2029. In the meantime, performances will utilize other facilities like the New National Theatre and the National Noh Theatre.