String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man
TOKYO, Nov 16 (News On Japan) - A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
The 59-year-old is accused of breaking into a two-story house in Koganei City, Tokyo, on Oct 26, stealing items including 400,000 yen in cash and 14 pieces of gold jewelry worth 1.9 million yen.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the suspect broke into the house by prying open a locked window in the living room on the first floor with a screwdriver. Surveillance footage captured him changing his hat while fleeing the scene.
Since his arrival in Japan on Oct 17, 11 similar incidents have been confirmed in Tokyo, amounting to a total damage bill of 5 million yen. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating further potential crimes committed by him.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.
News On Japan - Nov 16
A Kabukicho host with the highest monthly sales in Tokyo's red light district has been arrested for assaulting a female customer who owed him money.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 16
An increasing number of Japanese men say they are afraid of their wives.
News On Japan - Nov 16
Japan is witnessing a rapid increase in foreign nationals disappearing after arriving as tourists.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
News On Japan - Nov 15
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
News On Japan - Nov 15
Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.
hcamag.com - Nov 15
In a sign of return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, 79% of employees in Japan said they have plans to participate in year-end drinking parties with their colleagues, according to reports.
Nikkei - Nov 15
Loneliness is a globally recognized social malaise in our fast-paced society, exacerbated by the recent pandemic. But there is a flip side to it: If loneliness evokes a sense of isolation, even in the presence of other people, its cheerful sister is solitude, a consequence of a proactive choice to be alone for reflection or to enjoy one's own company. Japan leads by example in embracing -- and even commercializing -- solitude.
Kyodo - Nov 15
A 43-year-old man who claimed he was "a woman inside" was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday after he was found in the women's bathing area at a hot spring facility in central Japan, police said.
hrw.org - Nov 14
Many women imprisoned in Japan suffer serious human rights abuse and mistreatment, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Four men and women have been arrested for allegedly forcing Vietnamese women, who came to Japan as technical interns, into prostitution.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.