String of burglaries in Japan linked to Guatemalan man

TOKYO, Nov 16 ( News On Japan ) - A man claiming to be of Guatemalan nationality, who was arrested for breaking into a house in Tokyo, has been implicated in a string of burglaries totaling 5 million yen.

The 59-year-old is accused of breaking into a two-story house in Koganei City, Tokyo, on Oct 26, stealing items including 400,000 yen in cash and 14 pieces of gold jewelry worth 1.9 million yen.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the suspect broke into the house by prying open a locked window in the living room on the first floor with a screwdriver. Surveillance footage captured him changing his hat while fleeing the scene.

Since his arrival in Japan on Oct 17, 11 similar incidents have been confirmed in Tokyo, amounting to a total damage bill of 5 million yen. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating further potential crimes committed by him.