Japan's largest street dance festival held in Tokyo
TOKYO, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - As street dance reaches fever pitch in the lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics with the inclusion of breakdancing, one of Japan's largest street dance events was held in Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo.
Thursday's event featured impromptu dance battles and dance lessons for beginners. People of all ages, from children to adults, enjoyed moving their bodies under the clear autumn sky.
Nov 23 (テレ東BIZ) - 2024年のパリオリンピックで「ブレイキン」が新たな競技となるなど、ストリートダンスに注目が集まるなか、東京・渋谷の代々木公園で、国内最大級のストリートダンスイベントが開かれました。 ...continue reading
Russian diplomats ratchet up record unpaid parking fines in Japan
News On Japan - Nov 23
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
Tourists flock to Kyoto's autumn hotspots
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
Elite Japanese airborne unit in action, 300 meters above ground
News On Japan - Nov 23
Japan hosted the "Self-Defense Forces Joint Exercise," from October 10, attended by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the U.S. military. JNN reports on Japan's only elite unit, the 1st Airborne Brigade, during their training.
'Pandas' arrested for illegal sale of cough medicine amid 'overdose' epidemic in Tokyo's Kabukicho
News On Japan - Nov 23
In the sidestreets of Tokyo's entertainment district, Kabukicho, known as "To-Yoko," there has been rampant abuse of over-the-counter cough medicine by young people wanting to experience 'overdose', that is, being completely incapacitated.
Wild boar on rampage in Sendai, smashes school windows
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
Japan debuts alcohol drinkers' guidelines
News On Japan - Nov 23
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has compiled the country's first-ever "Drinking Guidelines," aimed at mitigating health risks associated with alcohol consumption.
High demand weight-loss drug 'Wegovy' now covered by Japan's health insurance
News On Japan - Nov 23
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug "Wegovy" is now covered by Japan's public health insurance scheme. Doctor's, however, are concerned about the long-term effects of this highly addictive weight-loss treatment, and whether worldwide supply shortages will stop it getting into the hands of people who need it most.
Akio Toyoda steps down from leading Japan's automobile manufacturers association
carscoops.com - Nov 23
Toyota's Chairman and Master Driver Akio Toyota retires from his position as the chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) which represents 5.5 million employees from 14 automakers. Toyoda is the only official who led Japan's automotive industry for three two-year terms, being appointed in 2012, 2018, and 2022.
Baseball great Ichiro Suzuki throws shutout against a high school girls’ team in Japan
CNN - Nov 23
He may have retired from professional baseball four years ago, but Ichiro Suzuki certainly hasn’t lost his appetite for the game.
Japan's government spends hours in Minecraft to reveal a wild real-world infrastructure project
tweaktown.com - Nov 23
Minecraft isn't just a game where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild; it can also be used to demonstrate real-world projects, or at least that is what Japan's government appears to be doing.
Digital Transformation in Payroll Processing: The Journey of Japanese Companies
newsonjapan.com - Nov 23
As the world leans into digital convenience, Japanese companies are not left behind in the digital transformation of payroll processing.
N.Korea says it successfully put satellite into orbit, Japan condemns launch
NHK - Nov 22
North Korea's space agency says the country has launched a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite and put it successfully into orbit.
21 countries compete in first-ever 'SpoGomi' trash pickup event in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 22
The first-ever competition to determine the world's best at trash collection has been held, with representatives from 21 countries gathering in Tokyo.
Toshiba shareholders draw curtains on 74 years of stock market history
News On Japan - Nov 22
Toshiba, aiming for corporate restructuring, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, the final step towards delisting from the stock exchange.
Illegal garbage dumping plagues Tokyo streets
News On Japan - Nov 22
Streets littered with heaps of garbage, even spilling onto the opposite sidewalks, have become a pressing issue in Kamata, Tokyo, where local eateries line the streets.
