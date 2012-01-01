New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.

A new kaiju movie made by Japan's Toho Studios, Godzilla Minus One is set in post-war Japan. Per the movie's official synopsis, "Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film follows a former kamikaze pilot plagued by survivor's guilt who ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship.

Ahead of the movie's international premiere next month, Godzilla Minus One has earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes – according to Variety, it "delivers everything you could want from a monster movie."

Godzilla Minus One is set to open in the US on December 1, with a UK release following on December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest and most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.