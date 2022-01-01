Japan outperforms in 15-year-old academic proficiency survey
TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Japan achieved its highest-ever ranking of 3rd in 'Reading Comprehension'.
Japan also maintained its position at the top international level with a 2nd place in 'Scientific Application Skills' and 5th in 'Mathematical Application Skills'.
The OECD suggests that factors such as Japan's comparatively shorter school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced the results.
Dec 06 (テレ東BIZ) - OECD＝経済協力開発機構は81の国と地域の15歳を対象に2022年に実施した学習到達度調査の結果を公表しました。 ...continue reading
ASMR Watercolor | Painting Winter Streets with Watercolor
Nihon University's board chair apologizes over handling of drug scandal
A Tale of Samurai Revenge
'Aoi' tops boy names for 2023, 'Himari' for girls
Japan's 2023 buzzword of the year is all about winning
How to speak football in Japanese with Takehiro Tomiyasu
How We Balance Work and Family Time | Japanese Mom & Dad | Invite a Kimonoko to Japan!?
The Most EXTREME Self-Death Rituals of Japanese Monks
Nihon University to disband scandal-ridden American football team
The Japanese Submarine Campaign of WW2 - Origins to Coral Sea
Tokyo University Walking Tour
Survey: More Japanese kids overweight, possibly due to pandemic
'Carpenter Championship' wows next generation of workers
Number of kids in Japan feeling suicidal may have increased during pandemic
