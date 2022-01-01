Japan outperforms in 15-year-old academic proficiency survey

TOKYO, Dec 06 ( News On Japan ) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.

Japan achieved its highest-ever ranking of 3rd in 'Reading Comprehension'.

Japan also maintained its position at the top international level with a 2nd place in 'Scientific Application Skills' and 5th in 'Mathematical Application Skills'.

The OECD suggests that factors such as Japan's comparatively shorter school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced the results.