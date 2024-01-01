Japan Airlines plans A350-1000 debut in January

TOKYO, Dec 13 ( aviationweek.com ) - Japan Airlines (JAL) will debut its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft in January 2024 on flights between Tokyo and New York.

The first A350 was initially scheduled to be inaugurated in late November, but the plans were postponed amid supply chain issues. However, the carrier has now revealed it will introduce the aircraft between Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on Jan. 24, 2024.

Flights will initially operate on alternate days. However, once JAL takes delivery of a second A350-1000, scheduled to be before the end of March, operations will increase to daily.

JAL currently offers double-daily service on the 6,755-mi. (5,870-nm) route between HND and JFK using Boeing 777-300s. Additionally, the Oneworld alliance member says it has decided to operate A350-1000 flights between HND and American Airlines’ home hub Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport once it takes delivery of a third aircraft.

The airline has 13 A350-1000s on order, which will gradually replace the 777-300s in its fleet. The two aircraft expected to be delivered before the end of March will be joined by a further five, scheduled for delivery during the fiscal year beginning April 1. ...continue reading