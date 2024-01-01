Satoshi Taniguchi, known for his work on the "Code Geass" and "ONE PIECE FILM RED," is set to captivate audiences with his latest directorial venture, "BLOODY ESCAPE - Hell's Escape Drama," an extreme violence action film for which he crafted the original concept, screenplay, and direction.

Coinciding with the nationwide release on January 5th, Atsuki Taketomo has performed the movie's theme song "Anonymous Conspiracy."