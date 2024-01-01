Entertainment | Feb 14

Sexy Zone to Perform Opening Theme for Anime 'A Condition Called Love'

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - The pop group Sexy Zone will be performing the opening theme for the upcoming TV anime "Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai (A Condition Called Love)," set to air in April, which tells the story of a first love between a girl who doesn't understand love and a boy whose love is too intense.

The opening theme, "Kimi no Sei," sung by Sexy Zone, is a song that resonates with the pure love of the two characters and will be included in their single "puzzle," which will be released on March 6. A video featuring the song from "Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai" has been released on YouTube.

In a statement, Sexy Zone expressed their gratitude: "Thank you for choosing Sexy Zone for the opening theme of 'Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai.' It's been quite a while since we've had the opportunity to perform an anime theme song, so we're thrilled about that. After watching the anime's footage, we thought it was very lovely. The song 'Kimi no Sei' has an exciting, heart-pounding, yet warm quality that we feel matches the story of 'Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai.' We are very much looking forward to the broadcast of the anime, and we're also excited that our song will be playing along with it. We hope everyone will look forward to it as well."

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

