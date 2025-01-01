Nintendo Switch 2 Released as Resale Prices Soar

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - The Nintendo Switch 2 was released on June 5th, drawing large crowds and reigniting concerns over scalping, as demand far outstripped supply and resale prices soared to more than double the retail value.

At a major electronics retailer in Tokyo, customers who had won the advance purchase lottery began lining up as early as 30 minutes before opening. The new model, featuring 4K resolution and expanded voice chat capabilities for large groups, is Nintendo's first major console release in eight years. More than two million people reportedly entered the initial lottery for a chance to buy it.

One buyer who started lining up at 6 a.m. expressed relief and joy after finally securing a unit, saying, "It was worth the four-hour wait." Another customer, who had failed to win 13 consecutive lotteries before finally succeeding at Bic Camera, said, "Now I can finally enjoy Mario Kart World to the fullest."

However, many who missed out voiced frustration, particularly over resellers known as "scalpers."

"I lost again, but I just wanted a chance to at least try it," said one disappointed fan. "I really resent the scalpers. I just want regular people to be able to buy it at a normal price."

Online resale listings have surged since the day before the official release, with some units listed for over 120,000 yen—more than twice the suggested retail price.

"I want scalping to be wiped out," said another buyer. "Honestly, I wish there were laws to properly punish this kind of behavior."

Nintendo announced at the end of May that it had partnered with three major flea market platforms, including Mercari, to remove fraudulent listings. However, the flood of unauthorized resale posts has overwhelmed the platforms’ enforcement efforts, highlighting the need for stronger and faster measures.

Source: TBS