News On Japan
Entertainment

Nintendo Switch 2 Released as Resale Prices Soar

TOKYO, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - The Nintendo Switch 2 was released on June 5th, drawing large crowds and reigniting concerns over scalping, as demand far outstripped supply and resale prices soared to more than double the retail value.

At a major electronics retailer in Tokyo, customers who had won the advance purchase lottery began lining up as early as 30 minutes before opening. The new model, featuring 4K resolution and expanded voice chat capabilities for large groups, is Nintendo's first major console release in eight years. More than two million people reportedly entered the initial lottery for a chance to buy it.

One buyer who started lining up at 6 a.m. expressed relief and joy after finally securing a unit, saying, "It was worth the four-hour wait." Another customer, who had failed to win 13 consecutive lotteries before finally succeeding at Bic Camera, said, "Now I can finally enjoy Mario Kart World to the fullest."

However, many who missed out voiced frustration, particularly over resellers known as "scalpers."

"I lost again, but I just wanted a chance to at least try it," said one disappointed fan. "I really resent the scalpers. I just want regular people to be able to buy it at a normal price."

Online resale listings have surged since the day before the official release, with some units listed for over 120,000 yen—more than twice the suggested retail price.

"I want scalping to be wiped out," said another buyer. "Honestly, I wish there were laws to properly punish this kind of behavior."

Nintendo announced at the end of May that it had partnered with three major flea market platforms, including Mercari, to remove fraudulent listings. However, the flood of unauthorized resale posts has overwhelmed the platforms’ enforcement efforts, highlighting the need for stronger and faster measures.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Can You Escape Exit 8? Ninomiya Leads Summer Horror Film

Kazunari Ninomiya, 41, will star in the upcoming film Exit 8, a live-action adaptation of a popular horror game set in an endlessly looping underground passage. A new teaser video and a message from Ninomiya have been released ahead of the film’s August 29th premiere.

The Grand Finale of the Kikugorō Name-Taking Ceremony in Tokyo!

In this video, we take a look at the June performances at the Kabuki-za. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Nintendo Switch 2 Released as Resale Prices Soar

The Nintendo Switch 2 was released on June 5th, drawing large crowds and reigniting concerns over scalping, as demand far outstripped supply and resale prices soared to more than double the retail value.

Hana Sugisaki Wins Individual Award at 62nd Galaxy Awards

Hana Sugisaki appeared at the 62nd Galaxy Awards ceremony held in Tokyo on June 2nd, where she was honored with the Individual Award in the television category. The accolade, presented by the Broadcast Critics Association, recognized her performances in the dramas "Unmet: A Neurosurgeon's Diary" and "Diamond Sleeping in the Sea."

Japan 80s Nightlife | Part. II

Nocturnal Traces of 1980s Japan, Echoes of a Bygone Era: This refractive visual text is composed of 35mm excerpts from footage shot in Japan during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s restored in 1080p digital format. Some of these clips capture real everyday life, others come from documentaries and films, but all reflect the country's reality at the time, as confirmed by our Japanese distribution partners. (TRNGL)

'Frontline' Depicts Japan’s First Battle Against COVID-19

The film Frontline is a powerful dramatization based on true events, portraying the individuals who took on Japan’s first major COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring an ensemble cast including Shun Oguri, Tori Matsuzaka, Sosuke Ikematsu, and Yosuke Kubozuka, the story centers around the events of February 2020 at the Port of Yokohama, where an unknown virus had begun to spread.

Kabuki Stars Cruise Hakata River to Launch Summer Theater Season

Kabuki actors including Kankuro Nakamura took part in a traditional boat procession in Fukuoka on May 31st to promote next month's Grand Kabuki performances at the Hakataza Theater.

A Wedding Kimono?! | My Happy Marriage Season 2

After seeing her wedding kimono for the first time, Miyo can't help but get a little emotional. (Netflix Anime)