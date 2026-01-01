News On Japan
Entertainment

300-Meter 'Kingdom' Manga Sets World Record

SAGA, May 19 (News On Japan) - A breakwater in Saga City covered with every page from the first 78 volumes of the hit manga "Kingdom" has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for the world's longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages.

Known as the "Kingdom Reading Breakwater," the installation stretches for more than 300 meters along a seawall at Higashiyoka Town’s Higata Yoka Park in Saga City, allowing visitors to follow the story page by page from Volume 1 through Volume 78.

RKB reporter Kana Kitamura said, "The 'Kingdom Reading Breakwater' continues the story from Volume 1 to Volume 78 across a distance of more than 300 meters."

The attraction first appeared in January as part of a regional revitalization project launched by Saga Prefecture. The display celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Kingdom," the best-known work of Saga-born manga artist Yasuhisa Hara.

Official adjudicators from Guinness World Records visited the site on May 19th to verify the number of displayed pages.

An official adjudicator announced, "The total was confirmed at 16,290 pages."

The adjudicator then declared, "This has been recognized as the world record for the longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages."

Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi welcomed the recognition, saying, "This is the first Guinness World Record achieved through a Saga Prefecture project, so we are truly delighted."

Hara also shared a comment about the installation.

"I visited the breakwater twice, and since I was there, I secretly added my autograph while blending in with the visitors," Hara said. "There are three signatures in total. When I find the time, I would like to quietly go back and add more."

According to Saga Prefecture, more than 100,000 people have visited the site since it opened in January.

The "Kingdom Reading Breakwater" will remain open to visitors free of charge through September 30th.

Source: RKB毎日放送NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

Knife-Wielding Man Injures Two Japanese at Shanghai Restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals, were injured after a man carrying a knife forced his way into a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai, China, on May 19th, according to local authorities.

Japan and South Korea Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received an elaborate welcome during her visit to South Korea on May 19th as the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy security and continue their “shuttle diplomacy” amid growing instability in the Middle East.

570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

300-Meter 'Kingdom' Manga Sets World Record

A breakwater in Saga City covered with every page from the first 78 volumes of the hit manga "Kingdom" has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for the world's longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages.

Traditional Takigi Noh Heralds Early Summer in Ancient Capital of Nara

The traditional event Takigi Noh, which signals the arrival of early summer in the ancient capital, was held on May 15th at Kasuga Taisha Shrine and Kofukuji Temple in Nara City.

'Sheep in the Box' Officially Screened at Cannes Film Festival

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest film "Sheep in the Box," which was selected for the competition section at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in France, received its official screening on May 16th as it competes for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or.

The Lights of Kabuki Go Out in Dōtonbori

Today we have a look at, unfortunately, the final kabuki show to take place at the Shochiku-za theatre in Osaka, the last remaining kabuki venue in Dōtonbori. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Japanese Cinema in Cannes Spotlight

The Cannes Film Festival opened this week with three Japanese films nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or, including 'Sheep in the Box' directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, 'Nagi Notes' directed by Koji Fukada, and 'Suddenly Feeling Unwell' directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Japanese Hospitality Principles Event Planners Can Learn From

Japanese hospitality has a reputation for being almost mystically attentive, but the principles behind it are practical and teachable.

Curtain Falls on Osaka’s Beloved Theater

The Osaka Shochikuza theater, which has entertained audiences in Osaka’s Dotonbori district for more than a century through films, kabuki and live performances, will close in June 2026 due to aging facilities and the high cost of renovations.

Sturgeon Biting Keeper’s Arm Sparks Online Frenzy

A video of a giant fish biting a keeper’s arm at an aquarium in Hokkaido has surged in popularity, racking up 60 million views online and sparking widespread curiosity about the unusual performance.