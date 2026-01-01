300-Meter 'Kingdom' Manga Sets World Record

SAGA, May 19 (News On Japan) - A breakwater in Saga City covered with every page from the first 78 volumes of the hit manga "Kingdom" has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records for the world's longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages.

Known as the "Kingdom Reading Breakwater," the installation stretches for more than 300 meters along a seawall at Higashiyoka Town’s Higata Yoka Park in Saga City, allowing visitors to follow the story page by page from Volume 1 through Volume 78.

RKB reporter Kana Kitamura said, "The 'Kingdom Reading Breakwater' continues the story from Volume 1 to Volume 78 across a distance of more than 300 meters."

The attraction first appeared in January as part of a regional revitalization project launched by Saga Prefecture. The display celebrates the 20th anniversary of "Kingdom," the best-known work of Saga-born manga artist Yasuhisa Hara.

Official adjudicators from Guinness World Records visited the site on May 19th to verify the number of displayed pages.

An official adjudicator announced, "The total was confirmed at 16,290 pages."

The adjudicator then declared, "This has been recognized as the world record for the longest continuous outdoor display of manga pages."

Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi welcomed the recognition, saying, "This is the first Guinness World Record achieved through a Saga Prefecture project, so we are truly delighted."

Hara also shared a comment about the installation.

"I visited the breakwater twice, and since I was there, I secretly added my autograph while blending in with the visitors," Hara said. "There are three signatures in total. When I find the time, I would like to quietly go back and add more."

According to Saga Prefecture, more than 100,000 people have visited the site since it opened in January.

The "Kingdom Reading Breakwater" will remain open to visitors free of charge through September 30th.

Source: RKB毎日放送NEWS