News On Japan
Entertainment

Anime to Watch on Netflix June 2026

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Netflix has unveiled a diverse lineup of anime for June 2026, ranging from action-packed martial arts battles and supernatural adventures to offbeat sci-fi comedies and traditional Japanese storytelling.

Among the most unusual releases is Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express – the Movie, a sci-fi comedy that follows six juvenile offenders assigned to clean an interplanetary train as part of a rehabilitation program. Their routine task quickly turns into an unexpected journey across the galaxy, forcing the group to navigate a series of bizarre and often humorous challenges in deep space.

Action fans can look forward to BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai Part 2, which continues the latest chapter of the long-running Baki franchise. The series centers on the fierce conflict between martial arts prodigy Baki Hanma and the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto, who has been brought back to life in the modern era. The story combines intense combat with philosophical questions about strength, honor, and the nature of combat itself.

Netflix is also bringing back demon hunter Dante in Devil May Cry: Season 2. Based on Capcom's popular video game series, the new season expands the battle between humanity and demonic forces while exploring Dante's complicated relationship with his brother Vergil. The series is expected to feature larger-scale confrontations and a deeper dive into the franchise's dark fantasy world.

Meanwhile, Dorohedoro Season 2 returns viewers to one of anime's strangest settings. The story follows Caiman, a man cursed with a reptilian head and no memory of his past, as he continues searching for the sorcerer responsible for his transformation. The new season further explores the mysteries surrounding his identity while delving deeper into the violent rivalry between sorcerers and the residents of the dystopian city known as Hole.

Rounding out the lineup is Akane-banashi, a coming-of-age drama focused on the traditional Japanese performing art of rakugo. The series follows Akane Osaki, a talented young performer determined to succeed in a profession that once rejected her father. As she trains under master storytellers and competes against rising rivals, Akane seeks to prove herself in a highly competitive artistic world while carrying on her family's legacy.

Together, the five series showcase the breadth of modern anime, offering viewers everything from supernatural action and martial arts spectacle to science fiction comedy and character-driven drama.

Source: Netflix Anime

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon Jangmi Leaves Trail of Destruction Across Japan

Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) swept across Japan on June 3rd, bringing record-breaking rainfall, widespread flooding, landslides, transport disruptions, and powerful winds, while prompting Tokyo's first-ever issuance of a Level 4 danger alert under the country's new weather warning system. The storm also exposed challenges surrounding evacuation behavior, as many residents chose not to leave their homes despite official warnings affecting more than 1.6 million people across the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Typhoon Jangmi Disrupts Transport Across Eastern Japan as Rail and Flight Services Begin Recovery

[updated 10:50 p.m.] Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) continued to disrupt transport across eastern Japan late on June 3rd, although many major rail and air services began shifting into recovery mode after the storm moved away into the Pacific, with nearly 900 flights canceled during the day, several regional railway lines still suspended, and operators warning that delays and reduced services could linger into June 4th.

Local Residents Struggle to Respond as New Disaster Warning

As Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) struck Wakayama Prefecture on June 3rd, the storm became the first major test of Japan's newly introduced disaster weather warning system, revealing both the benefits of earlier evacuation calls and the challenges local authorities faced in helping residents understand and respond to the new alerts.

Typhoon No. 6 Swamps Popular Ise Tourist Town

Flooding was reported around the popular tourist district of Oharai-machi in Ise City following the passage of Typhoon No. 6, with some businesses forced to clean up after floodwaters overflowed from a nearby river during the early hours of June 3rd.

Residents Urged to Seek Safety as Extreme Rain Batters Izu

A breaking weather alert was issued for the Izu region of Shizuoka Prefecture early Wednesday morning, after the formation of a linear rain band, a phenomenon capable of producing prolonged and extremely intense rainfall over the same area. Authorities warned that the risk of disasters has risen sharply as heavy rain continues to fall, increasing the likelihood of flooding, landslides, and other weather-related emergencies.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Anime to Watch on Netflix June 2026

Netflix has unveiled a diverse lineup of anime for June 2026, ranging from action-packed martial arts battles and supernatural adventures to offbeat sci-fi comedies and traditional Japanese storytelling.

Former XG Producer SIMON Receives Suspended Sentence Over Cocaine Use

Former XG producer SIMON, whose real name is Junho Sakai, received a suspended prison sentence on June 1st after being convicted of using cocaine.

The Last Chivalrous Commoner - The Renowned Banzui Chōbē (1881)

This week, the explore Kawatake Mokuami's 1881 sewamono drama Kiwametsuki Banzui Chōbē ("The Renowned Banzui Chōbē"), revised in 1891 by his student, Kawatake Shinshichi III. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Beloved 'Crying Teacher' Who Inspired a Hit Drama Passes Away

Ryoji Yamaguchi, the former coach of the Fushimi Technical High School rugby team who led the school to national glory and became known nationwide as the "Crying Teacher," the inspiration for the television drama School Wars, has died at the age of 83.

Japanwave | Tonight with TRNGL | Part. I

Unfinished dreams, midnight errands. Televisions murmuring in the background of a Tokyo hotel in 1990. (TRNGL)

Curtain Falls on Osaka Shochikuza After 103 Years in Dotonbori

Osaka Shochikuza, the historic theater in Osaka's Dotonbori entertainment district, held its final performance on May 26th, bringing down the curtain on 103 years of history as actors and audiences bid an emotional farewell to one of the city's most celebrated cultural landmarks.

The Art of Ichikawa Danjūrō XII

Today, we have a look at the wonderful art of the late actor Ichikawa Danjūrō XII. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Raised by 10,000 Yen as Memory Chip Costs Surge

Nintendo's game console 'Nintendo Switch 2' will become 10,000 yen more expensive from May 25th.