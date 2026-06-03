Anime to Watch on Netflix June 2026

TOKYO - Netflix has unveiled a diverse lineup of anime for June 2026, ranging from action-packed martial arts battles and supernatural adventures to offbeat sci-fi comedies and traditional Japanese storytelling.

Among the most unusual releases is Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express – the Movie, a sci-fi comedy that follows six juvenile offenders assigned to clean an interplanetary train as part of a rehabilitation program. Their routine task quickly turns into an unexpected journey across the galaxy, forcing the group to navigate a series of bizarre and often humorous challenges in deep space.

Action fans can look forward to BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai Part 2, which continues the latest chapter of the long-running Baki franchise. The series centers on the fierce conflict between martial arts prodigy Baki Hanma and the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto, who has been brought back to life in the modern era. The story combines intense combat with philosophical questions about strength, honor, and the nature of combat itself.

Netflix is also bringing back demon hunter Dante in Devil May Cry: Season 2. Based on Capcom's popular video game series, the new season expands the battle between humanity and demonic forces while exploring Dante's complicated relationship with his brother Vergil. The series is expected to feature larger-scale confrontations and a deeper dive into the franchise's dark fantasy world.

Meanwhile, Dorohedoro Season 2 returns viewers to one of anime's strangest settings. The story follows Caiman, a man cursed with a reptilian head and no memory of his past, as he continues searching for the sorcerer responsible for his transformation. The new season further explores the mysteries surrounding his identity while delving deeper into the violent rivalry between sorcerers and the residents of the dystopian city known as Hole.

Rounding out the lineup is Akane-banashi, a coming-of-age drama focused on the traditional Japanese performing art of rakugo. The series follows Akane Osaki, a talented young performer determined to succeed in a profession that once rejected her father. As she trains under master storytellers and competes against rising rivals, Akane seeks to prove herself in a highly competitive artistic world while carrying on her family's legacy.

Together, the five series showcase the breadth of modern anime, offering viewers everything from supernatural action and martial arts spectacle to science fiction comedy and character-driven drama.

Source: Netflix Anime