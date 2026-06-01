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Former XG Producer SIMON Receives Suspended Sentence Over Cocaine Use

Jun 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Former XG producer SIMON, whose real name is Junho Sakai, received a suspended prison sentence on June 1st after being convicted of using cocaine.

Sakai, 40, was charged with violating Japan's Narcotics Control Act after allegedly using cocaine at a hotel in Aichi Prefecture in February 2026.

In its ruling on June 1st, the Tokyo District Court said Sakai had engaged in the offense while intermittently using illegal drugs with associates over a period of about two years. The court noted that he had demonstrated "a certain level of familiarity with illegal drugs."

At the same time, the court took into account his expressions of remorse and handed down a prison sentence of one year and four months, suspended for three years.

During previous court hearings, Sakai said, "I deeply regret my actions. I swear I will never repeat them."

Source: FNN

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