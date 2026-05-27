Curtain Falls on Osaka Shochikuza After 103 Years in Dotonbori

OSAKA - Osaka Shochikuza, the historic theater in Osaka's Dotonbori entertainment district, held its final performance on May 26th, bringing down the curtain on 103 years of history as actors and audiences bid an emotional farewell to one of the city's most celebrated cultural landmarks.

The theater's last production, "Onagori Gogatsu Okabuki," concluded with its final performance on May 26th, drawing large crowds before the doors opened as visitors sought one last opportunity to take in the interior of the building and reflect on the memories created there.

"I want to look carefully around the building once more and firmly preserve it in my memory," one visitor said. Another said: "My heart is full, and I want to witness the feelings of the performers on this final day."

Osaka Shochikuza opened in 1923 as Japan's first reinforced-concrete movie theater. With its distinctive arched facade, it became known as the "Arc de Triomphe of Dotonbori" and remained a familiar landmark in the district for more than a century.

The theater also carried on the legacy of the traditional venues once known as the "Five Theaters of Dotonbori," which traced their roots to the Edo period. Osaka Shochikuza was the last remaining major theater in that lineage.

Shochiku, the owner of the building, announced in August last year that the theater would close after the final farewell kabuki performances because of the aging structure. The company has also decided that the building will be demolished.

The daytime performance on May 26th was sold out, with actor Kataoka Ainosuke appearing in a leading role. The audience responded with loud applause during the concluding moments of the performance, including a dramatic scene in which a character standing at the top of a staircase collapses without bending, a stage technique known as "hotoke-daore."

"Every single expression seemed to carry deep emotion, and being able to see it became a precious memory," one audience member said. Another said: "Every moment made my chest tighten. I was filled with the feeling that I did not want it to end."

A Living National Treasure also visited the theater during the day and walked around the building as though taking in its final moments before closure.

Shochiku has indicated that it hopes to build a new facility on the site that will serve as a base for promoting culture and performing arts. However, the company said it is still examining whether financial and legal issues can be resolved and is continuing discussions with Osaka Prefecture, Osaka City and other parties.

With the final evening performance scheduled to conclude at around 8:30 p.m. on May 26th, Osaka Shochikuza ended its role as a symbol of Osaka culture and entertainment after 103 years.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS