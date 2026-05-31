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Beloved 'Crying Teacher' Who Inspired a Hit Drama Passes Away

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - Ryoji Yamaguchi, the former coach of the Fushimi Technical High School rugby team who led the school to national glory and became known nationwide as the "Crying Teacher," the inspiration for the television drama School Wars, has died at the age of 83.

Yamaguchi guided Fushimi Technical High School to its first national championship at the National High School Rugby Tournament in 1980. The team was led by Seiji Hirao, who later became one of Japan's most celebrated rugby players and represented the national team.

Known for his passionate and emotional coaching style, Yamaguchi earned the nickname "Crying Teacher" as he devoted himself to developing both the athletic ability and character of his students. His story of transforming a struggling team into national champions became the basis for the popular television drama School Wars, which brought his coaching philosophy and determination to a nationwide audience.

After leading Fushimi Technical to a second national title in 1992, Yamaguchi continued to mentor generations of players as the program's general director, leaving a lasting impact on Japanese rugby.

Speaking after the 1992 championship victory, Yamaguchi said: "Thanks to everyone's support, we were able to make Fushimi Technical High School the best team in Japan again for the first time in 12 years. I am proud to say it with confidence. Fushimi Technical High School is number one in Japan."

According to the Japan Rugby Football Union, Yamaguchi died of a cerebral infarction at a hospital in Kyoto on May 29th.

His achievements helped establish Fushimi Technical as one of Japan's premier high school rugby programs, while his dedication to education and sportsmanship inspired countless players and coaches across the country.

Source: YOMIURI

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